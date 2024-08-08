Charles Barkley Chose to Stay With TNT After the Network Promised People Would Keep Their Jobs

After TNT failed to retain the broadcasting rights to the NBA, fans mourned the demise of the network’s hit show, Inside the NBA. Charles Barkley was expected to get lucrative offers from other networks to join their broadcast, but he announced his retirement out of loyalty to his co-hosts and the show’s crew members. However, in a surprising development, the Hall of Famer has made a U-turn.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Barkley revealed that he decided to stay on TV after the network assured him they were brainstorming ways to keep Inside the NBA alive. He claimed that TNT’s top executives told him they’d retain the show’s quartet and the rest of the crew.

The network’s plan of keeping the show alive was a massive relief for the Hall of Famer. He told Dan Patrick that he was determined to ensure that the crew who’ve worked tirelessly for years to make Inside the NBA a smash hit remained employed beyond the 2024-25 NBA season. Barkley said,

“Hey, once I can keep people employed at Turner. Because, Dan, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve heard some of the most horrific stories the last six months from the people I work with… People telling me, ‘I’m married, I got kids, I’ve got a mortgage, and I’m gonna get fired.’ I’ve never been in that situation before.”

He had previously described the show’s employees as family. The Suns icon felt he had to shoulder the responsibility of quelling their concerns about their future. He revealed that during his meeting with the network’s top brass, he offered to take a pay cut. He wanted to ease their financial burden to ensure they retained everyone who worked on the show. However, the network deemed it unnecessary.

Reports have suggested that the show could cover other leagues and events the network owns broadcast rights for. When Patrick asked Barkley if that was possible, he said,

“I don’t know anything about tennis, but I know we just got the French Open.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Inside the NBA. For now, TNT has Barkley on board and a year to figure out how to keep their hit show alive.