“Yeah, 12-points in 3-minutes”: Shaquille O’Neal’s savage response to Spice Adams’ statement of Rudy Gobert being able to contain him

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had a hilarious response to television host/comedian Spice Adams, who believed Rudy Gobert could hold the Diesel to 12-points in a game.

The Utah Jazz had yet another disappointing outing come playoff time, with Quinn Snyder and his men unable to contain a Dallas Mavericks team despite Luka Doncic missing the first 3-games. In what it seems, this was the last run of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as a duo for the Utah team.

There have been rumors regarding the two Jazz teammates having rifts behind the doors. Nonetheless, both Mitchell and Gobert wouldn’t let their alleged differences get in the way of their team’s performance, especially in the regular season.

However, with the Jazz suffering yet another embarrassing exit, the front office would have to take a call as to who would add value to their roster between Spida Mitchell and Gobert in the long run. Thus a separation between the All-Star duo seems inevitable.

During a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion addressed the struggles of Jazz. O’Neal seemed pretty critical of Gobert’s performances.

Shaquille O’Neal had the perfect response to Spice Adams’ question of Rudy Gobert being able to contain him to 12-points.

The Diesel didn’t hold back in his criticism against the Jazz, who recently suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Mavericks. Shaq continued to stand by his statement of the Spida not being the great one. On the other hand, the Diesel believed Gobert was nothing but a shot-blocker at the rim.

While addressing the french big man’s struggles on the offensive end, Spice chimed in the conversation stating the following.

“I think Rudy Gobert can hold you (Shaq) to like 12-points,” said Adams.

And did the former NFL player provoke the Big Diesel, who had the following response.

“12-points, yeah, in the first 3-minutes.”

“It’s against my religion for somebody to hold me one-on-one. I take that personally. I do.”

When asked who would he get rid of between Gobert and Mitchell, Shaq didn’t hesitate in taking the three-time DPOY’s name. Shaq added how the French big man’s deficiency on the offensive end was a roadblock for the Jazz to evolve further.

Well, it’s difficult to disagree with Shaq’s statements, especially when it comes to him facing Gobert in a one-on-one. The Lakers legend was a terror in the paint, putting the opposition on posters on a gamely basis.