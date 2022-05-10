Charles Barkley says Rudy Gobert will eat “Black Barbeque Chicken” as he picks the Utah Jazz star over compatriot Shaq in a 1v1!

“Rudy Gobert is going to hurt kids in the stands blocking Shaq’s shot”: Charles Barkley drops bombs and picks the three-time DPOY to beat the Lakers legend 1v1

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal love squaring off against each other. On the court or in the newsroom, these two have a great habit of going at each other.

Like always, this back and forth is all in good jest. The debacle today was surrounding the claims that Rudy Gobert could beat Shaq 1v1.

As expected Chuck chose to back the three-time DPOY over his close friend Shaq. The banter kicks off in great fashion, Shaq says “I wonder what French BBQ chicken tastes like!”.

“He’s gonna hurt kids in the stands blocking yo shot.” 😂 Chuck had jokes for @SHAQ after picking Rudy Gobert to win one-on-one pic.twitter.com/2dBR6XWscT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

Charles Barkley says “Rudy gonna eat some Black BBQ chicken!”

Shaq’s game plan is simple, he wants to bully Rudy in the paint. While according to Charles, Rudy will be blocking all of his shots. Lights out.

The internet reacted to this appropriately.

Shaq forgets Rudy Locked down the entire nba single-handedly. pic.twitter.com/xC8ILTn4Cf — Pneuma96 (@pneumaninesix) May 10, 2022

Chuck is on one tonight 😂 https://t.co/xj1tidxVoB — REDALERT (@djredalert) May 10, 2022

Shaq was just salty and you could tell!

Shaq being sensitive is the funniest thing ever😂😂 https://t.co/ybY0t1yQG9 — Prime⚓️ (@Messiopath) May 10, 2022

We can all agree on this one NBA on TNT is funny and possibly the best show on TV.

Best show in the business 😂😭 https://t.co/CY0Gkpjnc1 — Andrew Brian Posadas (@AndrewBPosadas) May 10, 2022

Who do you guys think wins in a 1v1? The big diesel or the Stifel tower?

