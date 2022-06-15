Basketball

“Klay Thompson is a better shooter than Stephen Curry!”: Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes dissect the differences in the Warriors duo and confront a dilemma 

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes debate the differences between Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, identifying the superior shooter.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"LeBron James gave Nike's founder a $7500 vintage Rolex from 1972!": When Lakers superstar showed his ultimate boss some serious gratitude for his $90 million contract
Next Article
"Only Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton have podiums at more venues"- Max Verstappen joins elite company among F1 legends after winning in Azerbaijan
NBA Latest Post
Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes debate the differences between Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, identifying the superior shooter.
“Klay Thompson is a better shooter than Stephen Curry!”: Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes dissect the differences in the Warriors duo and confront a dilemma 

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes debate the differences between Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, identifying…