“Klay Thompson is a better shooter than Stephen Curry!”: Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes dissect the differences in the Warriors duo and confront a dilemma 

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes debate the differences between Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, identifying the superior shooter.

For years, many have argued that Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history, and few observers would dare to disagree. Others, though, feel that the best shooter is another Golden State Warriors player: Klay Thompson.

Curry and Thompson own several three-point records, and they don’t go by the title “The Splash Brothers” simply because it’s catchy. They are the best three-point shooting pair in NBA history.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have now combined for 1,000 3-pointers in the playoffs. That’s more than 9 active franchises. @ESPNStatsInfo — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) June 14, 2022

Curry has a career three-point percentage of 42.8 percent, while Thompson has a 41.8 percent. The former is definitely the GOAT when it comes to shooting, but Thompson is as outstanding.

Over the last several years, a frequent topic in the greater NBA cultural zeitgeist has emerged.

Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas sit down to discuss who is the better shooter among the Splash Brothers.

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes debate on who is a better shooter between Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are widely recognized as two of the best shooters of all time, having transformed the way basketball is played throughout their illustrious careers with the Warriors.

In the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” episode, Former NBA player Matt Barnes discusses the differences between the splash brothers.

Barnes and Arenas dwell on the details of what separates the two elite shooters. Steph’s shooting motion is distinct and less traditional than Thompson’s.

There has never been a player who touches the ball as often as Curry and shoots at such a high rate from all over the court. They also agree that Klay, with his lightning-quick release, is a slightly superior catch-and-shoot player.

Despite their differing styles, both are unquestionably among the sport’s best perimeter shooters of all time.

