Shaquille O’Neal Forgets He Bought a $160,000 Car, Fans Suggest Dealership Playing With 7ft 1″ Legend

For the average person, buying a car is one of the biggest, most important life decisions there is. When you’re Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. one of the busiest people in the world, it’s just another day in the life. The Hall-of-Fame center recently bought a $160,000 custom Ford Escalade, and when the tricked-out car was hand-delivered to his house, it took him a minute to remember that he had even ordered it in the first place.

Advertisement

Shaq is not your average person in a lot of ways, but as someone who walks into the kitchen sometimes and forgot what he went there for, I empathize with him, even if I can’t comprehend forgetting about a five-figure purchase.

Shaq is a very large human, which makes it difficult to shop for shoes, clothes, and definitely cars. Being over 7-feet tall is an enormous help on the basketball court, as Shaq proved during his illustrious 19-year career, but it makes it impossible to find a car with enough legroom.

The Big Diesel had to custom order the Escalade so that it could be built to his specifications. When he went outside to check it out, he was clearly impressed at its 26″ custom Travis Scott wheels and incredulous at how Effortless Motors actually made enough room for him to fit in it.

No stranger to being a pitchman, Shaq turned to the camera and said, “Hey Victor Wembanyama, all you 7-footers, you better call my boys.”

One Instagram commenter spoke for all of us when they said, “This how rich I’m trying to be.”

This isn’t the first time Shaq forgot about a car he bought

Back in November, Shaq had another vehicle delivered by Effortless Motors, this one a custom Maybach Mercedes-Benz sprinter van. When they showed up to his house, his response was, “Oh that’s right, I bought a sprinter.”

Delivering cars to Shaq seems to be a lucrative business, especially since he doesn’t ever seem to remember what he bought. I’m just waiting to see if someone tries delivering something he never actually ordered to see if it works out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Freestyle (@hotfreestyle)

For most rich celebrities, the recurrence of this kind of thing could be seen as a tone-deaf flaunting of wealth, but Shaq is known for his charity and generosity, so we shouldn’t read too much into this other than that the big man is a bit forgetful about his spending habits.

Shaq is constantly giving his time and money to people in need, especially kids. His Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which runs programs such as “Shaq to School” and “Shaq-a-Claus,” is just one example of the time, money and energy he has devoted to those in need. His work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is another.

By pretty much all accounts, Shaq is a great dude who’s making the world a better place. Let’s let him ride in style, even if he doesn’t remember placing the order.