Shaquille O’Neal Acknowledges Luka Doncic’s Offensive and Defensive Supremacy in the 2024 Playoffs

Luka Doncic’s on-court endeavors have been pivotal in the Dallas Mavericks’ advancement to the NBA Finals. Consequently, his contributions at both ends of the floor during the 2024 playoffs enhanced the admiration around his talent. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal has become the latest addition to this list after openly acknowledging the ascendancy of the Slovenian maestro.

Advertisement

Shaq joined Doncic’s millions of supporters in cheering for him. And he did so by highlighting the prowess of the Mavs talisman.

O’Neal shared an Instagram post from his story shedding light on the 25-year-old’s brilliance on both offensive and defensive ends of the floor throughout this postseason. This caught the eyes of the NBA followers, prompting a fan account to put the focus on this endorsement from X (formerly Twitter).

Shaq praises Luka Doncic's crazy numbers this season pic.twitter.com/KDWayjBuga — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 9, 2024

The post had aptly painted the picture of Doncic’s dominance during the Mavs’ playoff run. It captured how his 519 points, 174 rebounds, 151 assists, and 30 steals in 18 postseason games ranked him at the top of these categories.

Additionally, the 5x All-Star’s shooting prowess became a key area of focus. Throughout the 2024 playoffs, Doncic made 61 three-pointers, 178 field goals, and 102 free throws, turning him into the leading figure in these categories.

These displays alongside his remarkable partnership with the roster’s number two, Kyrie Irving, aided in the franchise turning back the pages. The team registered a 12-5 record to enter the Finals, with the duo spearheading most of these victories.

So, Shaq’s backing for the 2019 ROTY remained justified, extending his sustained appreciation for the NBA star.

Shaquille O’Neal has always been vocal about Luka Doncic’s prowess

Since the start of the campaign, Doncic has displayed unfathomable consistency, receiving frequent applause from Shaq. This dynamic only went up a notch when the postseason arrived with the first-round series serving as a prime example.

After losing Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavs desperately needed a win to take an upper hand. During this time of necessity, the franchise had its eyes glued to its talisman, and much to their delight, their talisman delivered. Registering a double-double of 35 points and 10 assists on the night, Doncic never let the pressure get to his team, leading them to a 123-93 victory.

This impressed Shaq to a large extent, prompting him to praise Doncic’s leadership qualities. Expressing his thoughts on Inside the NBA, the sports analyst subsequently declared, “He put the world on notice. He said, ‘You know what? I gotta help Kyrie’… He let everybody know how he was gonna play. That’s what a superstar is”.

So, Shaq’s recent actions didn’t come across as a surprise to anyone. Rather it could have worked as a positive influence for Doncic. After all, the Slovenian and his teammates hopelessly need it to overcome the final hurdle.