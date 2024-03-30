Shaquille O’Neal Agrees with Gilbert Arenas Honoring Anthony Edwards with Inclusion on Exclusive List

The NBA is incomplete without the vicious, poster dunks that become the highlight of certain game nights. Over the years, several players have unleashed their lethal slams on the rattling rim, capturing the attention of NBA fans. In a recent episode of the Gil’s Arena show, Gilbert Arenas and his crew discussed the most violent dunkers in the history of the league.

The crew unequivocally chose Anthony Edwards from the current generation of NBA stars, for recording the most ‘violent’ dunks in recent history. Ant-Man has improved his dunking powers since entering the league in 2021. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard created a buzz around his dunking recently after posterizing Utah Jazz’s John Collins with a heavy slam.

The crew also talked about some other all-time dunkers, who paved the path for such unique showmanship among players. Gilbert Arenas and Co. named Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook, Vince Carter, Dominique Wilkins, Blake Griffin, Amar’e Stoudemire, and even Gil’s Arena cast member Rasheed Wallace, among others, as the finest and most violent dunkers ever.

Shaquille O’Neal often comes across such clips and posts on his Instagram page and never hesitates to share them on his IG stories. Perhaps Shaq agreed with the Gil’s Arena crew’s decision to include him and Ant-Man on the most violent dunkers’ list.

The Big Man re-shared the clip from the show on his Instagram stories, which originally posted by NBA Pulse on IG. Well, this might be an endearing way for Shaq to subtly give his flowers to Anthony Edwards, who is emerging as one of the most prolific players in the league.

Anthony Edwards talks about the best dunk of his life

Anthony Edwards stunned the NBA after a prolific poster on Utah Jazz’s John Collins in the fourth quarter of the game. Edwards described the dunk as the best dunk of his career, which also had him injure one of his middle fingers. During that game, Ant was wearing his Adidas AE1 signature shoes, due to be released on April 4.

The shoe has gained much more hype since Ant’s postering of John Collins in that fateful game against the Jazz. The shoe that Edwards wore was in Georgia Red Clay colorway and will be available for $120 worldwide. Fans have already started calling these shoes the ‘John Collins’ and perhaps would be much more excited to grab these pairs since Ant’s incredible highlight from a few weeks back.