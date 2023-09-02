Shaquille O’Neal And Michael Jordan Potentially Teaming Up In The 90s Had Bulls Legend In Awe: “Best Team Ever Assembled”

In the 1990s, perhaps the two most dominant players in the NBA were Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. Playing the guard and center positions respectively, MJ and Shaq were the stuff of nightmares for opponents. They were nigh unstoppable, as they both averaged upwards of 25 points per game. As such, the mere idea of them teaming up would send shivers down anybody’s spine. And, as Hall of Famer, Toni Kukoc told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Shaq on the Bulls would have made them the “best lineup ever assembled”.

Individually, both men had incredible careers. Jordan spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships, five MVPs, six Finals MVPs, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. On the other hand, O’Neal won four rings, an MVP, and three Finals MVPs. Additionally, they both made several All-NBA, All-Defensive, and All-Star teams. They are both enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Toni Kukoc marvels over the idea of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal teaming up on the Bulls

Toni Kukoc is a former NBA superstar who had the pleasure of playing for the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s. He spent seven seasons with the Bulls, winning three NBA Championships. A primary reason for their success was the trio of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. The three of them together made the Bulls formidable.

However, Kukoc believes the Bulls would have been even greater if the team had one other player. When asked about the possibility of Shaquille O’Neal teaming up with MJ and the Bulls, Kukoc made one thing clear. He stated that the addition of Shaq would give the Bulls the “best lineup ever assembled”.

The possibility of Shaq and MJ teaming up is admittedly very fun to think about. ‘The Big Aristotle’ had the chance to play with Jordan’s clone, Kobe Bryant, with the two finding great success, winning three championships together. So, one can only imagine how dominant a duo of Shaq and Jordan would be. Unfortunately, such thoughts were put to rest in 1996, when O’Neal accepted $120,000,000 to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, instead of the Bulls.

It could have been interesting to see the two play together. Jordan was the master of the mid-range and an athletic force. That coupled with the power Shaq displayed in the paint would have made for a formidable offensive one-two punch. That being said, this is all just speculation, and at the end of the day, basketball is a fickle sport, meaning anything could have happened.

Shaq’s respect for Jordan is unfathomable as he once listed 21 reasons why the latter is the GOAT

Shaquille O’Neal has had the pleasure of witnessing some of the greatest players of all time take to the court. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwyane Wade are but a few. However, at the end of the day, Shaq has for the most part maintained that Michael Jordan is the undeniable GOAT of the NBA.

Big Diesel has always respected MJ and his game, and to this day is still in awe of some of the things he did. So much so, that he recently shared a list on Instagram. A list that covered the 21 reasons why His Airness is the greatest player in NBA history.

The list featured a host of accomplishments that made quite the case for Jordan. But, even without it, his GOAT status is set in stone. While there are many who have, are, and could challenge him for the crown, Jordan is still firmly seated on the throne. And, it will take a lot for anyone to usurp him.