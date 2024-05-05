“Champion Always”: BKFC Boss Conor McGregor Flaunts BKFC and UFC Belts Ahead of Return to Dana White’s Promotion, Fans React

Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon after 3 long years and it appears that nobody is as excited about it as he is. The Irishman has been promoting his comeback to action on June 29 against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Besides, his recent venture into the world of BKFC seems to have added another feather to the Irishman’s cap.

Case in point, he recently took to X and posted a picture of himself carrying two championship belts. One was from the Dana White-led competition while the other was from the new company that McGregor is a part owner of i.e., Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

This, of course, reminded fans of a time when the Mystic Mac held the featherweight and lightweight championship belts in the UFC. Although he never defended them through the course of his championship reign, which of course, puts a dent in his legacy…

to quote Irishman himself, “The double champ does whatever the F he wants“. McGregor has since gone on to build an empire for himself, which is quite an achievement in itself.

However, this picture of McGregor with two belts reminded fans of a different era.

Another fan wondered why McGregor was not listed as a BKFC as well as a UFC champ yet. Well, perhaps it’s because he’s not a BKFC champ.

This guy wanted to see ‘The Notorious’ take on Mike Perry after his UFC contract expires,

Someone alluded to his time as a champion in the UFC and said,

Another fan stated that Conor McGregor would always be the champion.

Conor McGregor is an inspiration to UFC fighters across the organization, including this South American fighter who has been dubbed the Brazilian McGregor. And while comparisons to the biggest star in your sport can be a daunting experience, this man has welcomed it.

UFC 301 gives fans Brazilian Conor McGregor after bloody finish on fight night

Brazil is the place where Conor McGregor made a name for himself. It’s the place he went from McGregor to ‘The Mystic Mac’ when he silenced the Brazilian crowd after knocking the King of Rio Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to create history. However, contrary to popular belief, this win created McGregor fans amongst the Brazilians.

Enter Mauricio Ruffy, a Brazilian MMA fighter who secured a knockout win against Jamie Mullarkey, who has been compared to the Mystic Mac. In an interview posted by MMA Fighting on X, Ruffy welcomed the comparisons and told reporters that he actively tried to mirror McGregor.

Mauricio Ruffy is not downplaying the comparisons in true McGregor style. Ruffy also believes that it was McGregor, who taught fighters how to make money off a fight. So it is clear those are the footsteps he is following in. It will be interesting to see how far he can take his skills in the organization.