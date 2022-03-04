“Shaquille O’Neal and Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James had their worst declines”: NBA Twitter tries to pin more blame on the Lakers superstar for their travails this season

LeBron James causes his fellow superstars like Russell Westbrook and Shaquille O’Neal to dim down, if NBA Twitter is to be believed.

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 17 long seasons before he left Phoenix to win the King a ring. The Big Aristotle wasn’t expected to do too much even at the time, but he still underperformed relative to expectations.

There were times when he looked like his chemistry with James would lead on to something. But their exit in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics underlined just how old the then-38-year-old looked.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, is now only about to turn 34 years of age. Several Hall of Famers at the PG position have contributed at an elite level at 34. Russ, however, is a very big exception to this rule.

Also Read – I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship! Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that took place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain.

The Brody might legitimately be the worst high-minutes player in the NBA right now. What makes his situation even worse is that he’s playing on a roster essentially without a center, or good 3-point shooters.

NBA Twitter blames the failings of Shaquille O’Neal and Russell Westbrook squarely on LeBron James

An NBA Twitter user posted some jarring statistics regarding how Shaq and Russ have both faltered while playing alongside LeBron. This account is admittedly a hate burner, but the post itself is getting a fair amount of engagement.

Shaq & Russ had their biggest drop off playing next to Bron.. ’09 Shaq

18 & 8 on 60% (Led league in FG %).. 2nd team All NBA ’10 Shaq

12 & 7 on 56%.. No All-NBA team.. ’21 Russ

22/12/12 on 43% (Led league in assists).. 3rd team All NBA ’22 Russ

18/8/8 on 43%.. No All-NBA team pic.twitter.com/nzlTVbwAgN — LeCancun Raymone James (@Le0verrated) March 3, 2022

Also Read – Lakers fans are utterly ridiculous, telling LeBron James how to play! Draymond Green springs to fellow Klutch Sports client’s defense following another L merchant performance.

The graphic, first of all, is flawed in stating that Russell Westbrook was 3rd Team All-NBA last year – he wasn’t. Another matter of concern is that the user has intentionally not talked about how Shaq and Russ are detrimental to LeBron’s own spacing.

Ultimately, when you play 2 post-dominant, ball-dominant players together, there’s always going to be some negative interference. What you can lay blame on LeBron is for his decision as the veritable Lakers GM to trade for such a player in Russ.