“Why is Stephen Curry wearing Ayesha Curry’s pants?!”: NBA Twitter trolls Warriors’ star’s outfit at the LA premiere of ‘Nope’

Warriors’ Stephen Curry gets trolled by NBA Twitter over his outfit for the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Nope’

Players in the NBA have eyes upon them at almost all given times. Unlike old times, NBA players are currently as much a celebrity as your movie stars or pop artists. Anything they do, people notice and scrutinize with a fine tooth comb.

Over the past few years, Stephen Curry has shown us that he is not only a juggernaut on the basketball court but also a fashion sensation. It all started with his 2021 Met Gala outfit.

Since then, Steph has used the 2022 Playoffs as a perfect stage to promote underrepresented Black fashion designers. He was absolutely killing it on and off the court during the playoffs.

The thing with fashion is that it’s never a sure thing. After so many hit fits in a row, I guess Steph’s stylist failed today at the LA premiere of the movie ‘Nope’.

NBA Twitter outrages about what Stephen Curry is wearing

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry made their way to the TCL Chinese Theatre tonight for the LA premiere of Nope.

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry attend the world premiere of Universal pictures “Nope” at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, July 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/8xSuPsGfxQ — StephHoopz (@StephHoopz) July 19, 2022

Let’s just say that NBA Twitter wasn’t really vibing with what Steph wore. They didn’t hold back any punches.

Bro accidentally wore ayesha’s pants 💀 — Jairus JARA (@JairusJara) July 19, 2022

on my way to his stylist pic.twitter.com/7D7jWQvxsw — max (@bigsteph_in) July 19, 2022

Is he wearing a Cardigan over a cardigan🫠

Seen it all https://t.co/6vhz9hrM1o — Marvin aka Fredericko Vaanfleet (@marveatthebooty) July 19, 2022

0 ..Stevie wonder can pick out a better fit then this & he been blind for 50+ https://t.co/PZY7PtmiOd — …. (@ElijahOliver_) July 19, 2022

Me reading the comments pic.twitter.com/ezWlUyUnYk — WarriorsFan (@CantGuardGSW) July 19, 2022

I think what Steph wore is a statement piece, and he was pulling it off well. To each their own, I guess.