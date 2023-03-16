Shaquille O’Neal Announces the Redundancy of the GOAT Conversation Through Iconic Michael Jordan Interview

Michael Jordan is one former NBA player that even the most disgruntled NBA great respects. After all, the man is the greatest player to ever lace up. To this day, the only one that has been able to get close to him is LeBron James. And despite having much greater physical advantages, the man is still popularly considered second.

Speaking of players today though, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t often like them. Sure, he’ll announce his appreciation for some of the better players in the NBA. However, the fact of the matter is, he loves criticizing current players. Often the man will say that he has a G-*insert ever-increasing number here* classification to say something that’s far too harsh about how the NBA is today.

However, when it comes to Michael Jordan it appears that the man just has to give it up. And so, recently when he came across one of the more iconic speeches from Michael Jordan’s career on Instagram, he just couldn’t help but show his appreciation for it.

What did Michael Jordan say?

The 1996 Chicago Bulls team is beyond iconic. The franchise came into the season with the most burning of passions after having been knocked out of the playoffs early the previous season. So, they had only one goal in mind – to lay waste to the NBA. And so they did.

En route to an NBA championship, this franchise won a whopping 72 games during the regular season, the best regular-season win total ever at the time. However, what Shaquille O’Neal recently celebrated wasn’t that exactly. No, it was something just a couple of wins prior to that. It was the incredible interview you see in the Instagram post below.

Even when the world was looking to crown him as the GOAT of basketball, Michael Jordan still denied it, citing the ‘different eras, different GOATs’ argument. And frankly, amidst an NBA community that has been ready to crown him for decades now, his polite denials are beyond admirable. And apparently, Shaquille O’Neal feels the same way.

Shaquille O’Neal brings awareness to Michael Jordan’s speech on greatness

As if things weren’t bad enough in the past, the GOAT debate has only gotten more intense with time. And being a part of the media now, Shaquille O’Neal clearly sees it. So, it appears that he decided to use his Instagram stories to send a message out to people.

Shaquille O’Neal reposts inspiration Michael Jordan video pic.twitter.com/9mQZTB6GVT — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 16, 2023

As exciting as it may be to have one clear answer to the GOAT debate, the fact of the matter is reality is different. And hopefully, Shaq’s Instagram story can help people one day realize the truth of this situation.

