"I'm Just Happy...": Kawhi Leonard Delivers Shocking Answer About His Incredible 30-piece vs Stephen Curry and Co.

Kawhi Leonard’s load-managing ways can be beyond infuriating at times. However, the man needs to be given credit for what he does. And unquestionably, he shows up when he is needed most, just as he did in the big game against the Warriors. Stephen Curry dropped a 50-bomb during this game. And while that is amazing, there is a reason that he was still on the losing side of things.

When the Warriors star entered demigod mode during this game, Kawhi Leonard was right there, not only going shot for shot with him but also being a massive presence on the defensive end.

In the end, Leonard even had 30 points of his own, along with 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, while shooting 52.6% from the field, and 42.9% from beyond the arc. Simply put, the man had a damn good night. But, if you were to ask him, that apparently doesn’t matter one bit.

Kawhi Leonard comments on his 30-piece against a rampant Warriors side

It may be easy to forget, but Kawhi Leonard is still yet to return completely from the ACL injury he suffered during the 2021 NBA playoffs. So, of course, up until recently, he didn’t quite look like himself. However, if his performance against the Warriors is proof of anything, it is that he is very close to being back completely.

All this is good and all. But the thing is, when he was asked about his performance, he didn’t really seem to care at all. Instead, this is what he said when he sat down for the press conference after the game.

“I’m just happy that we were able to get these wins. Scoring 30 doesn’t do anything for me.”

There are many players in the NBA that simply say this for saying it. They want to boost their image of being a team player and beloved by their teammates. But, when it comes to Kawhi Leonard, he clearly doesn’t care about any of that. No, he meant every single syllable he uttered on this one. And frankly, we couldn’t admire him more for it.

