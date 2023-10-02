Shaquille O’Neal Approves of Magic Johnson ‘Coldly Tearing Apart’ Stephen Curry’s Claim About the Greatest Point Guard in NBA History

Speaking on CBS Sports Radio, Magic Johnson recently hit back at claims that Stephen Curry had surpassed his NBA legacy. Johnson concluded by saying that people needed to decide for themselves, but not before listing out a list of statistics that Curry needs to achieve in order to be called the best point guard of all time. His fellow LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal seemed to agree and shared the clip on his Instagram.

Stephen Curry had recently said that he believes he already surpassed Magic’s NBA legacy. A range of former players and the media also commented on the debate, with quite a few seemingly agreeing with Steph, who is the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. Magic, however, did not hold back. He used the opportunity to remind people about his great list of achievements.

Shaquille O’Neal approves Magic Johnson’s claims about Stephen Curry

Magic respectfully agreed that Steph was one of the best point guards of all time. He claimed that while he is a great player, there were quite a few achievements that Magic had, compared to Steph.

Johnson talked about his individual records, the fact that he still leads Curry by one championship, and his performances in the Championship Finals. He claimed that Steph needed to break a few more records in order to be the best in his book:

“Okay so if you got more than 5 championships. If he got more than 3, Finals MVP, and 3 League MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than that, number 1 in assists, all time in the Finals, number 1 in triple-doubles, all-time in NBA Playoffs, number 4 in steals, all-time in the Playoffs. If he got more than those numbers, he is the best.”

While Magic hit back rather sternly, he agreed that Curry could end his career as the best PG of all time. The 64-year-old still thought that at the end of the day, people were bound to have different opinions.

Regardless, Shaquille O’Neal seems to be in the same boat, and re-shared the video on his Instagram. Known to be a huge Steph fan himself, it seems as if O’Neal agrees that the Warriors’ ace is still some achievements away from being called the best.

Michael Jordan called Magic Johnson the best PG of all time

Some other figures who have held up Magic’s claims include Michael Jordan and Stephen A. Smith. Stephen A. Smith had even read out a text message that he received from MJ regarding the debate.

MJ claimed that Magic was easily still the best PG of all time. He said that while Curry was close as well, Magic’s trailblazing achievements set him apart.

MJ acknowledged Steph’s image as the best shooter of all time. However, he claimed that the kind of impact Magic was capable of having means that he is still the best PG, in MJ’s eyes.