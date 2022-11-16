Shaquille O’Neal, Creator of Papa John’s “Shaq-a-roni”, Bestows “Lithuanian lasagna” Nickname to This $6 million star 

Shaquille O’Neal possesses some of the most iconic nicknames in the history of the game. The 4-time NBA champ is often referred to as Shaq, however, some of his more popular nicknames are The Diesel, The Big Aristotle, and Shaq Fu among several others.

On Tuesday night, Shaq handed out a pretty cool nickname to a player.

While analyzing Domantas Sabonis’ performance from the Kings-Nets clash, the TNT analyst ended up referring to the forward as the “Lithuanian Lasagne”.

Shaq has a nickname for Domantas Sabonis’ domination in the post: “Lithuanian Lasagna.” 😂 — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) November 16, 2022

Of course, Shaq is no stranger to nicknames and giving them out. This guy even has his own line of pizzas with Papa John’s called the “Shaq-a-Roni”. Perhaps, the food theme is what inspired him to give that name to Sabonis. To be honest, “Lithuanian Lasagne” is a pretty cool nickname. And we hope Domantas likes it too so that it sticks around.

Also Read: ‘6 Pack Machine’ Shaquille O’Neal Uses the ‘Glen Davis’ Trend To Show Off His Goofy In the Gym

“The Sacramento Kings will make the playoffs this year”: Shaquille O’Neal

The Kings entered the contest on a three-game winning streak after having defeated the Cavaliers, the Lakers, and the Warriors. Putting up yet another dominant performance, the California-based franchise grabbed a shocking 153-121 win over Kevin Durant and co.

While stars De’Aaron Fox (14 points) & Sabonis (17 points) were silent scoring-wise, role players such as Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Terrance Davis exploded for a combined 66 points.

Lauding Mike Brown’s boys, during a segment on TNT’s halftime show, Shaq went on to state that the Kings could actually make it to the playoffs this year.

Shaq referred to Domas’ post moves as “Lithuanian Lasagna” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nQMNgjq1jx — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 16, 2022

A hot start to the 2022-23 season for the “Lithuanian Lasagne”

Domantas Sabonis’ emergence has helped Fox to lead the Kings to a solid 7-6 record. While the latter is playing at an All-Star level, Domantas isn’t too far behind.

Having suited for all 13 of the team’s games this season, the European forward has managed to average 17.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

However, over the past 6 SacTown games, the 26-year-old has managed to average 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while helping the Kings achieve a 5-1 record.

Domantas Sabonis over his last 6 games: 26 PTS – 22 REB – 8 AST

21 PTS – 10 REB – 6 AST

21 PTS – 5 REB – 6 AST

19 PTS – 14 REB – 6 AST

25 PTS – 11 REB – 6 AST

22 PTS – 12 REB – 8 AST pic.twitter.com/qOh1lyfbAT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

If the Kings manage to rise up in the standings, there is no reason why Domantas doesn’t get an All-Star nod.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Rages Like a Wildfire After the Kings Shred the Nets for 153 points