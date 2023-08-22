“You Ever See a Tiger or a Panther?”: Gilbert Arenas’ Praise Leaves Dwyane Wade Touched, Highlights Agent Zero’s Words to 20,200,000 Followers

Dwyane Wade has been recently raking NBA news headlines after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. For this achievement, Wade is receiving immense praise and love from fans and peers, including former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. In a recent episode of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast, Agent Zero discussed Dwyane Wade’s career and described the Flash’s playing style much proverbially. Touched by his peer’s remark, Wade posted a clip from this episode, thanking his fellow NBA colleague in front of his 20,200,000 followers.

Dwyane Wade’s recent achievement has earned him praise from all around, from fans to his NBA colleagues and peers. However, Wade has been much appreciative of the kind remarks and gestures shown to him by his peers. He has reposted every story and post of his peer appreciating him, thankful for their kind gesture.

Dwyane Wade was touched by Gilbert Arenas’ proverbial compliment about his style of play

In a Gil’s Arena podcast episode, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas discussed what made Dwyane Wade’s game so special. The three-time All-Star was in awe of Wade’s offensive prowess and praised the Flash’s skill in the most proverbial way possible. Describing D-Wade’s game, Gil said,

“You ever see a tiger or like a panther, how they get low to attack? That’s how he played. So like when he is coming at you, he is low and then he is exploding up. Even his pick and roll. To this day, I don’t know what he did or how he got through pick and rolls, but it was one of those things where he got so low and exploded, it was really hard to guard the dude. He was really explosive.”

To back Gilbert Arenas’ claims, we have several instances as well. D-Wade’s Euro-Step basket over Kevin Garnett and the Celtics in the 2011 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals had the Celtics team flabbergasted at his skills. To this day, KG feels frustrated for being outplayed by the Flash’s prowess.

Overwhelmed by his friend’s warm and heartfelt remark, D-Wade posted a shoutout for Gilbert Arenas to his 20,200,000 followers. Reposting the clip from the episode, Wade wrote in the caption:

“The respect from your peers.”

Indeed, no one will ever deny Dwyane Wade’s status as a unanimous Hall of Famer. The Miami Heat is a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star, and one-time Finals MVP, proving his case for the Hall of Fame induction.

Gilbert Arenas apologized to Wade after trash-talking him in the media

Gilbert Arenas was once one of the biggest smack talkers at the peak of his career. Unfortunately, Dwyane Wade ended up on the receiving end of Arenas’ trash-talking. However, to this day, Arenas regrets trash-talking about the Flash in front of the media. Last year, Agent Zero apologized to The Flash for trash-talking about him to the media before a game.

During the 2004-05 season, Arenas smack-talked about Wade’s shooting skills in an interview before playing against Miami Heat. However, Dwyane Wade was much more motivated than ever upon hearing that.

Arenas was in trouble with his own teammate Larry Hughes for trash-talking Wade. Perhaps, the Flash took this insult personally and dropped 37 points that night against the Wizards.