Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Suns Issue Injury Report for 13x All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are on a tear. After losing their Christmas Day bout against the Dallas Mavericks, Devin Booker and co. have managed to go on a four-game win streak. Amid a six-game homestand, the Suns have managed to defeat the likes of the Charlotte Hornets, the Orlando Magic, and the Portland Trail Blazers. As they prepare to go up against the Los Angeles Clippers, fans wonder whether or not Kevin Durant will take on the floor.

Kevin Durant’s name popped up on the team’s injury report due to a hamstring injury. The injury was serious enough to get him sidelined for the Suns’ previous fixture against the Portland Trail Blazers. Without KD in the lineup, Bradley Beal was able to lead the franchise to a 109-88 win.

Frank Vogel revealed that Durant felt tightness in his right hamstring during the Suns-Magic clash. While he was certainly going to miss out on the contest against the Blazers, the Suns’ head coach stated that the star forward “hopefully” didn’t have to sit out for any more games.

Unfortunately, the Arizona side will be going up against the Clippers without Kevin Durant on the lineup.

Even though the 2014 MVP will be out, it’ll be exciting to see six All-Stars – Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal – on the floor at the same time.

Kevin Durant has missed merely five games this season

Kevin Durant is set to miss his sixth game of the season. In the previous five games with KD sidelined, the Phoenix Suns haven’t faced any adversity. In fact, apart from their lone loss against the Sacramento Kings, they managed to grab four wins.

However, despite Bradley Beal and Devin Booker being healthy, the Suns will not be the favourites entering tonight’s clash. With the Los Angeles Clippers playing in incredible form, having won 12 of their last 14 games, and being injury-free, the LA side will be more likely to come out on top.

Durant will certainly be missed tonight. Playing incredible in his 16th professional campaign, the 13-time All-Star is recording 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. If he keeps up such production, the two-time Finals MVP will be starting the All-Star Game in Indiana later this season.