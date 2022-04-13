“Answer the question man, who gonna win? damn!”: Shaq and Chuck make a bold prediction for the upcoming Grizzlies vs Timberwolves matchup

Shaq and Chuck were once again in full flow tonight as they shockingly pick the Timberwolves over the Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves just beat the Los Angeles Clippers to book their playoff berth. Their victory means they now face the Memphis Grizzlies in a tasty matchup between two young teams.

The Inside the NBA crew was quick to touch on the upcoming playoff series between the 2nd and the 7th seed. Charles Barkley was hilariously taking the whole thing astray and segued into a story about his experience being the underdog.

Shaq was quick to disrupt the story and ask Chuck who he’d pick between the Grizzlies and the Wolves. Barkley chose the Wolves and so did Shaq.

Are Shaq and Chuck on the wrong side of the fence?

Reddit was first to react on their takes and was quick to point out the fact that Shaq and Chuck are underestimating the 2nd seed.

However, their claims are not entirely baseless as the Grizzlies are yet to prove anything in the postseason. This is the first time Ja Morant and Co have made it to the playoffs.

Not to mention Patrick Beverley is sure to run his mouth once again. He had already called them out after the Wolves beat them in February and tied the season series 2-2.

Will Shaq and Chuck’s prophecy come true? Or will the prodigiously talented Grizzlies team come through?

It is hard to tell. But what we can say for sure is, that it will be a thrilling series. Expect this to go to at least six games.

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 25, 2022

