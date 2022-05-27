“Stephen Curry has got a long way to get to LeBron James”: NBA Twitter reacts as Patrick Beverley calls Lakers and Warriors star on same level

Stephen Curry catching up with LeBron James on the all-time list has been the talk of the town for months, it’ll solidify if he wins his 4th title this season.

Stephen Curry might get his 4th NBA championship this season. That will put him right alongside LeBron James in that category.

The 6’2 guard was born in Akron, Ohio in the same hospital where James was born. He has found himself following LBJ’s path since Day 1 in the world.

Also read: “Klay Thompson really out there hitting the Stephen Curry shimmy”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors guard does his best Chef Curry impersonation during Game 5 vs Mavs

Although he would also become the reason that the King has 4 NBA championships rather than 7, he was never in conversation alongside the 4x MVP to be the GOAT, until this season.

Since he became the greatest shooter of all time, somehow there’s been a narrative of him catching up with LeBron on the all-time list. Makes you wonder, if people would compare him to Michael Jordan as well? Well, that’s the next person on that list.

Patrick Beverley believes LeBron James and Stephen Curry are on the same level

Patrick Beverley has come up as another ESPN guy after Stephen A. Smith to push their agenda of Curry being better than LeBron.

The Wolves guard knows better and just stopped at calling them to be on the same level, while his employers and their top-paid analyst put forward an opinion that The Chef might already be better just a few months back when he surpassed Ray Allen as the GOAT 3-point shooter.

Pat Bev on how wide is the gap between LeBron and Steph Curry: “Man, they right there.” (h/t @ProCityHoops) pic.twitter.com/7HkHZoL7ET — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2022

We just have to wait for a few days and watch, and if Steph and Dubs do win the title, the entire social media will go berserk like people at ESPN in comparing the two legends who would far off any comparisons even if Curry wins another title after this one.

Some on NBA Twitter believe the same.

LeBron James has 4 Finals MVPs, 4 league MVPs, 10 conference championships, 6 All-Defense selections. I’m a huge Steph fan, he’s incredible, if he wins this year he belongs in the Magic/Bird/Kobe conversation, but he’s got a long way to go to get to LeBron. https://t.co/T0Ognf0qPm — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) May 26, 2022

0 Fmvps he’s not even close — Michael Fraudan (@JorOverrated) May 26, 2022

Curry is fortunate to be with a franchise that drafted well plus KD and to have an awesome bench players throughout his career. Bron, he’s a league in terms of career stats and winning rings with three different Franchise. — shutyomouf (@suluie808) May 26, 2022

Horrible take. Curry is the second greatest PG of all time and no doubts one of the greats to play the game, but Lebron is on a different level — Upset With The Level Of Play Heat Fan 🔥 (@PlsDontBanMe23) May 26, 2022

Also read: “A 6″2′ Stephen Curry has more rebounds than 6″10′ Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber”: The baby-faced assassin displays big men skills