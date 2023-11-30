“Should Have Left Moses Moody in the Game!”: Steve Kerr Admits ‘Losing Sleep’ Over Kings’ 24-Point Comeback Win

The Golden State Warriors suffered a heartbreaking loss last night. Taking on the Sacramento Kings in Sac-Town, the Warriors came in, hoping to win the game by 12 or more points. That way, they could’ve won the In-Season Tournament Group and had a chance of making their way to Vegas. Steve Kerr led the side brilliantly in the first half, with the Warriors gaining a lead as large as 24 points.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins went for 20+ points each, marking only the 5th time it has happened for them as teammates, according to Warriors PR.

However, from aiming at a win with 12 or more points, the Warriors’ fight changed their approach to make sure they could get a win on the road in the 4th quarter. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk led the charge, with Monk hitting the game-winning bucket on the Dubs. The toughest decision to justify was taking out Moses Moody, who had scored a quick 11 points in the 4th quarter on 4-4 shooting from the field and 3-3 from the deep. While Steve Kerr tried to justify the same after the game, it just didn’t sit right.

After getting back home, Steve Kerr spoke on Willard&Dibs show on 95.7 The Game. He admitted that the Kings game wasn’t his brightest moment as a coach. “I didn’t have my best game as a coach,” said Kerr. Continuing, the Warriors’ Head Coach admitted taking Moses Moody out wasn’t the right call.

“Should’ve left Moses[Moody] in the game… Watching the tape over again that was a really terrible decision.”

Kerr also admitted that the challenge on Steph’s offensive foul shouldn’t have been done. That left the team without timeouts with nearly 3 minutes to go in a close game. All in all, there were quite a few errors by the players as well as the coach.

Things Get Tougher for Steve Kerr and the Warriors

The Warriors are a team that already relies on small ball for their offense. One of the key bench players for them is Gary Payton II, who they affectionately call the ‘smallest big man.’ He exited the game early yesterday with an injury. Earlier today, the medical reports came back. According to Shams Charania, he suffered a torn right calf and would be out indefinitely.

On top of that, Chris Paul is listed as OUT for the game tomorrow against the Clippers. He exited the game early as well yesterday and is reportedly dealing with a nerve contusion.

Losing two key guards, Steve Kerr and the Warriors would have to tighten their routine. 18 games in, the Warriors are 8-10 and sit 10th in the West. Unlike last year, the Warriors would like to avoid the play-in chances and make sure they book a playoff berth early. All of that would have to start from the top, and start tomorrow, as Clippers come to town.