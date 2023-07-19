Shaquille O’Neal Finds ‘Rare Footage’ of Zion Williamson 9 Years Before Signing $197,230,450 Contract: “How Would You Like to Play in JV?”

Zion Williamson was one of the most desired prospects during his time in high school, and it’s easy to see why. Despite his relatively high weight for his size, the now-Pelicans star is one of the most athletic players of all time. Today, that talent has secured him a $197,230,450 deal in the NBA. However, Shaquille O’Neal rewound him nine years before he signed the deal after he found incredible footage of the 23-year-old as an eighth grader.

Despite his obvious talent at the highest level, Williamson’s health has continued to be a point of concern. Across his four years of being in the NBA, the star has been unable to stay healthy for a complete season even once. Still, New Orleans gave him a massive contract, displaying how much faith they have in their young star.

Zion Williamson was once asked if he wanted to play Junior Varsity as a middle schooler

Zion Williamson was a different animal back in middle school. Across his 2 years played, he lost just 3 games cumulatively and averaged about 20 points per contest.

He was already building up to be one of the bigger prospects in his draft class at the time. And so, during an interview, he was once asked if he’d like to play Junior Varsity, a massive step up for any middle-schooler. Here was his response, as seen in the Instagram post by ‘Zion Headlines’.

Interviewer: ‘How Would You Like to Play in JV?’

Zion: Yeah, I think I would be ready… It really wouldn’t matter.

As seen in the tweet by @NBACelebsUpdate, Shaquille O’Neal found it too. And when he did, he immediately shared it on his Instagram story.

Zion Williamson continued his confident rise to the top in high school as well. As a senior, he averaged 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game, as per Zionwilldunk.com. He shot 78.2% from the field.

Zion takes LeBron James as an example of how to better his career

As mentioned prior, Zion Williamson has had multiple problems with his health. Many blame the weight he tends to gain, however, his problems likely go deeper than that.

Even at his fittest, his hamstring and his knees have given him problems. And that could be due to a multitude of factors, including diet. In the past, the star has admitted that with all the money he has, it can be hard to stay disciplined in terms of what he eats.

However, on a recent occasion, he talked about following the path LeBron James has laid out already to finally be able to get back and stay on the court for more time than he has ever seen in the NBA.