“Shine Bright Babygirl”: Shaquille O’Neal, Shaunie Henderson Celebrate Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s Selection in McDonald’s All-American Game 2024

November 11, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks with his daughter Me’arah, 6, at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal‘s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal has been making her family very proud off-late. She has been one of the top basketball prospects in the country over the last few years, something that culminated in her being selected as a 2024 McDonald’s All-American.

Advertisement

Mom, Shaunie Henderson was with Me’Aarah at the time of the announcement, and couldn’t help but get multiple angles of all the reactions. Posting all the clips on Instagram, she added the following about the moment in the caption of the post.

“LIVE REACTIONS! Super proud Mom Moment!!! @mearahoneal is a McDonald’s All American 2024!!!!!I’m so happy and proud of you! You worked so hard for this, you earned this spot. SHINE BRIGHT BABYGIRL!!!! #firstOnealtomakeMDAA#2024#shesaSTAR#thatsmybaby”

Advertisement

Shaunie Henderson is wildly proud of her daughter, and why shouldn’t she be? Me’Arah is currently backing up her father’s legendary legacy with quite an incredible one of her own. The 6ft 4″ forward is currently ranked as the 33rd-best recruit in ESPN’s 2024 class, a ranking that is only going to get better with time considering the pace at which she seems to be improving.

Acknowledging his daughter’s achievement with pride, Shaquille O’Neal shared Me’Arah’s status as an All-American on his Instagram, as seen in the following X (Formerly Twitter) post below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1750032291173474633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The celebrations didn’t stop there either, as Me’Arah O’Neal’s siblings Myles, Taahirah, and Shareef all gave her a shoutout on their respective Instagram stories as well.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1750032768573305179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is a proud moment for Shaquille O’Neal and his massive family. Given the career Shaq had in the NBA, fans were always going to have big expectations for Me’Arah as well. However, through her stupendous ability on the basketball court, she has made sure that people don’t just know her name because of her father. Instead, she has earned serious praise through her own hard work, and the McDonald’s All-American selection is nothing more than what she deserves.

Where is Me’Arah O’Neal going to college?

With the world at her feet at the moment, Me’Arah O’Neal has a plethora of D1 college offers already. But, while most prospects take their time in making a decision about which college to commit to, O’Neal has already announced her commitments.

Most expected Me’Arah O’Neal to pick LSU, considering how her father went there as well. However, the 17-year-old went in a different direction, choosing to take her talents to the Florida Gators instead. The following is what she had to say on the matter.

“I’m pretty sure a lot of people expect me to play like my dad. But I’m not that. Fulfilling that name, that’s not really my goal. I just wanna be my own person and make a name for myself. And I think I’m doing that pretty well.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzfJH7Kt3JN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

O’Neal has continued to set herself apart as an individual as the years have rolled on. As her ability on the basketball court continues to grow, it likely won’t be long before fans begin to forget any relation to Shaquille O’Neal, and instead see nothing but her greatness.