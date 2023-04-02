Shaquille O’Neal Hypes Up Kenny Smith’s Almost-Poster That Left Even Michael Jordan Struggling For Words

Shaquille O’Neal was a darn good player during his time in the NBA, an All-time great even. But of course, he isn’t the only one with such a history on Inside the NBA. There’s Charles Barkley, the famous Round Mound of Rebound. Of course, he may not have liked that nickname very much, but frankly, it defines his game perfectly.

Then of course, there is Ernie Johnson, Elevator Ernie himself. Many may not know this, but during his prime years, the man was an incredible dunker, with hops rivaling that of Jordan. In fact, many even say that before there was Air Jordan, there was Air Johnson.

Now, we understand if you don’t believe us there. So, we’ve brought the proof of all of Ernie’s past glory in the YouTube clip below.

That said, there is one Inside the NBA member that fans often forget about. And yes, part of the reason for that is because he isn’t as extreme or strong a character as the others on the show are. However, during his basketball career, he was one bad man. And as Shaquille O’Neal’s recent story reveals, the big man more than agrees with that assessment.

Kenny Smith almost had the nastiest poster of all time, with Michael Jordan watching on

Many may not know this, but Michael Jordan and Kenny Smith actually played in college together. Sure, Smith may not have been nearly as great as MJ in college, but the man was still a key player for the University of North Carolina.

More importantly for this piece though, the man seemed to be taking inspiration from His Airness during his time in college. And we have some serious proof of that in the Instagram clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Sports (@rare_sports)

That is the kind of bounce Michael Jordan would’ve been proud of. So, of course, it is beyond surprising when you see Kenny Smith getting up there like that. As for the foul, it probably is a good thing the opposing player did it. Otherwise, he would’ve definitely been on one of the nastiest posters of all time.

What did Shaquille O’Neal have to say about it?

Shaquille O’Neal is technically Kenny Smith’s teammate now. And as fans know already, the two have the best time together on the set of Inside the NBA. So, when he was reposting this for the masses, you might expect for the man to have a few words too. However, as it turns out, this is how he went about things.

Maybe the big man was simply left speechless by it. After all, there aren’t very many people on the face of this planet that weren’t by the prowess of Kenny Smith.