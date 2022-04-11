“Shaquille O’Neal is The WORST analyst ever!”: NBA Reddit believes there is no beating The Diesel in making no sense

According to NBA Reddit, Shaquille O’Neal is the worst analyst in the NBA media, and it’s not an overstatement when you think of it up close.

Both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are the best entertainers, period. Since the day they debuted in the NBA or on the sets of Inside the NBA, they have been killing it. They are the heart and soul of the undisputed top sports analysts panel, alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

A close second show one could think of with that kind of entertainment quotient would come far behind the TNT’s decades-old hit show. There is literally no competition for this pre and post-game bliss.

There’s no chance for anybody in the world to replace Shaq and Chuck’s screen presence when they are together. And nobody’s mocking their size here, we are still talking about entertainment quotient.

But there are some of their horrendous takes and lack of preparation in several segments which simultaneously make us laugh and think that why do we even watch this show? While Chuck is the one who comes off crazier and less prepared among them, Shaq has some of the worst takes in the history of sports.

“Shaquille O’Neal is the single worst analyst in the NBA”: NBA Reddit

A Redditor brought our attention to how bad The Diesel has been over the years and went as far as calling him the worst analyst on sports television. And he has been the same way since he first came in.

Shaq’s comments are so absurd at this point that if anybody takes them seriously, it’s their fault. #trolltrolltrollyourboat — The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) July 6, 2013

Some of his points really must make people think that is this the same guy who won 4x championships while being 3x Finals MVP. The 15x All-Star has also been a great businessman since his playing days and even better after he retired, yet countless times he says things that don’t make sense, at all.

On the same day, he’d call Giannis Antetokounmpo the best in the business, or Superman, or the most dominant force in the NBA even more than himself, he’d say that the Bucks will try to avoid Brooklyn in the playoffs.

Ernie Johnson does try to get him in the lane sometimes but can rarely get his point across. That’s one major problem with Big Aristotle, he barely considers the other person sensible enough to talk sense to him. Ironic, isn’t it?

Even one of his newer colleagues and former teammate, D Wade can’t get that done. It’s not the big fella’s mistake though. If you’re that rich, tall, and ruled one of the sports in the world at its grandest stage, you would be a little inconsiderate even if you’re humble most times.

