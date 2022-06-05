‘Shaquille O’Neal, I’ve yet to see your p*nis despite scoring on you 1v1’: When Jimmy Kimmel called out the Lakers legend for losing a ridiculous bet

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to a world larger than life. “Big Diesel” is a rare commodity, with his millions of anecdotes and crazy tales. Shaq, a force that dominated the 90s and early 2000s, wore his goofy persona in every role he undertook.

A member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, Shaq is considered one of the greatest centers of all time. His remarkable stories and attitude have made him a fan favorite post his playing career.

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Shaq made it a routine to make outrageous statements during his appearances. Once, the discussion went into how Shaq makes unreliable promises.

What sort of promises has Shaq made according to Kimmel?

On air, Shaq promises to walk two blocks naked if the Cowboys lose a game. While it may sound crazy, Kimmel admits it’s not the first time Shaq has made a promise of nudity to him.

Kimmel talks about how he played a one-on-one game of basketball with Shaq. Shaq apparently promised Kimmel that he would walk onto the show hot seat naked if Kimmel scored on him.

The host claims to have immediately scored on Shaq and taunts Shaq for breaking his promise. Shaq vehemently denies any recollection of this happening. While it seems unlikely that Kimmel would have scored on Shaq, it definitely is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Physically and through his anecdotes, Shaq personified a ‘larger than life’ attitude. It must definitely be interesting to be in Shaq’s world.

DJ, Chef, Father, Host. The number of roles Shaq has taken up is incredible and how he entertains in each role is remarkable.

Never change, Big Diesel. Never change.

