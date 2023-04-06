Shaquille O’Neal Joins the Celebrations After Fan Makes Insane 94-Feet Golf Putt on Auburn’s Court to Win Himself Amazing Prize

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most generous people on the face of the planet at the moment. Yes, we have said that about a billion times by now, but the man is really just that nice. Really, what else could you say about a former NBA player who now dedicates his $400 million fortune to helping complete strangers in need?

However, don’t misunderstand here. The Big Diesel isn’t one of those people that only enjoy it when he gives back. No, no, no, the man absolutely loves it when the common people win from other sources too. And recently, the man pretty much proved it through what he shared on his Instagram story. Let’s dive right into what he enjoyed so much.

Fan managed 94 feet put to win a new car for himself

Now, it would be one thing if we meant that he did it on an actual golf course. But, apparently, that’s simply a bit too mainstream. So, instead, this happy incident happened on the Auburn Tigers’ basketball court. And frankly, it’ll be hard to find many things more wholesome than all the reactions to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unstoppable (@unstoppable)

That is one incredible putt. In fact, that was so good, we don’t think the fan would be able to replicate it even if they were given 100 more tries. Even if people may not believe in fate, very much, it may actually be written after all. And for this fan, apparently, it was a brand-new car that was in store.

How did Shaquille O’Neal react to this one?

More than anything else, Shaquille O’Neal evidently loves to share joy, and love with the people of the world. And when he does it, there is often some big reaction from him too. But, on this one, he seemed to just silently share it on his Instagram story.

@SHAQ sure enjoys it when people win 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WRx2qpH5ju — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) April 6, 2023

Maybe, all the man is trying to do, is let this clip speak for itself. And frankly, this little incident communicates so much joy on its own, that Shaq’s decision was probably the right one.