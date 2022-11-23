Shaquille O’Neal Once Hilariously Used 10 Inch+ Hand Size to Pickpocket IT Guy’s Phone

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Standing above 7 feet tall and weighing 325 lbs, no doubt, Shaquille O’Neal is a physical specimen. The NBA Hall of Famer was one of the most dominant players ever, reigning supreme in the paint area, breaking backboards and destroying rims on a nightly basis.

The Big Diesel had the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen intimidated by his size. Regarded as one of the all-time great centers, Shaq’s gifted genetics ensured his resume was laden with multiple championships, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and All-NBA selections.

Post his 19 seasons in the league, Shaq continued to stay relevant, donning several hats, including that of a businessman, investor, DJ, TV analyst, Actor, and philanthropist. The Lakers legend is one of the most sellable names in the advertising world, having an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, the $400 million Lakers legend snitched on gangsters of LA who were once his friends

However, this doesn’t mean the 50-year-old doesn’t enjoy his cheap thrills, one such instance being during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously pickpocketed the IT guy named Alan’s phone.

For years, one of the most intriguing facts about Shaq has been his physical stature, with everyone wanting to know the sizes/length of his shoes and palm. Speaking of which, the former 7-foot center’s shoe size is 20 inches, while the size of his palm is estimated between 10.25/12 inches.

Thus not sighting Shaq’s hand, let alone him flipping off a phone from your back pocket, is something that would ideally not miss the human eye. However, this wasn’t the case with the IT guy on the Dan Patrick Show, who had bumped ways with the Big Diesel, not realizing the latter had pickpocketed his phone.

“Honestly, if you don’t notice Shaq’s hand pickpocketing you, you probably deserve to lose your phone.”

Well, the above words certainly hold true for Alan (the IT guy).

“You pickpocketed my IT guy,” laughed off Dan Patrick.

Fortunately for Alan, Shaq would let him have his phone back.

NBA Players with the largest hand sizes.

Below are the top 10 players with the largest recorded hand sizes, according to a Clutchpoints report.

Boban Marjanovic: 10.75/12 inches (estimate) Shaquille O’Neal: 10.25/12 inches (estimate) Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9.85/12 inches Greg Smith: 9.8/12 inches Connie Hawkins: 10.5/11 inches Noah Vonleh: 9.75/11.75 inches Julius Erving: 9.5/11.75 inches (estimate) Michael Jordan: 9.75/11.375 inches Kawhi Leonard: 9.75/11.25 inches Wilt Chamberlain: 9.5/11.5 inches

Also read: “I cut two Ferraris apart and superglued them together”: Shaquille O’Neal on how he devised a plan to fit himself into the Italian luxury supercar