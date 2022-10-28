Shaquille O’Neal Once Shared a Simple Method He Uses to Deal With Public Humiliation

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been loved and hated by audiences all throughout his career. This is how he deals with the same.

Shaquille O’Neal is a name known to almost everyone, no matter how young or old. Some may know him through the countless brands he endorses, others may know him from his outings as a DJ, and most of us know him because of his legendary NBA career.

Throughout his career, Shaq always had plenty of expectations riding on him. They were from his teammates, fans, management, family, or even himself. Shaq managed the same throughout his career.

Even after his retirement from the NBA, there are still a ton of expectations from the big man. Sure, the kind of expectations are different, but the pressure hasn’t gone down a bit. When someone manages so much, he is bound to let one or the other down at some time. Here’s how Shaq deals with public humiliation.

Shaquille O’Neal shares his ways of dealing with Humiliation and Public Scrutiny

Shaq is a public figure. Just like any other public figure, Shaq is also often scrutinized and humiliated for his actions. However, after decades of dealing with the same, the big man has now come up with a way not to let it affect him.

On the PBD Podcast, the big man was asked about his ways of dealing with Public Humiliation, Public Loss, and Rejection. Shaq said,

“Well, you have to accept the truths. Most of the times we lost, it was my fault. I accepted it like a man. I don’t run from it, I don’t hide from it, I know what I had to do to make sure we got to the next level.”

He continued and said,

“When you criticize, humiliate me, I’ll read it. Oh, that’s not true. I blow it off. If it’s little true, I try to fix the problem. Everyone has an opinion, and when you respect people like I do, I respect your opinion. If I don’t agree with your opinion, I just swipe you to the right like I’m on Tinder. I don’t listen to that.”

Shaq’s hilarious Tinder stories

Last year, Shaq was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was asked whether he was on Tinder. Shaq shared his story and said,

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me. I was like, ‘It’s me, it’s Shaq.’ And she said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”

I guess when you’re someone like Shaq, people don’t expect you’ll use online dating apps like Tinder to find partners.

