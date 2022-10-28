“Hope Jonathan Kuminga is Pissed Off, Hope He’s Frustrated!”: Stephen Curry Issues Warning After Warriors Sophomore Gets a DNP

Stephen Curry discussed Jonathan Kuminga not getting any minutes tonight and how he should be feeling about the same

Each team in the NBA has a 15-man roster. On any given night, only eight or nine of these fifteen players are guaranteed to get minutes. The rotations get even tighter when it comes to championship teams like the Warriors.

Stephen Curry knows all about the same. He’s been at the forefront of the organization for over a decade now and has played with many different players. Over time, the Warriors have had a lot of young players, some of which they’ve developed and some they’ve traded.

Tonight, the Dubs beat the Miami Heat 123-110.

There were 13 available players on the Warriors for the game tonight. However, only 10 of them made their way to the court for the Dubs tonight. Warriors’ young star Jonathan Kuminga was among the three who weren’t given a chance. Stephen Curry talked about the same after the game.

Stephen Curry sends a message to Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga was drafted by the Dubs in 2021. Last season, he became a part of the team’s rotation and used to get a constant amount of minutes every night. Kuminga played well, even in the playoffs, and thought he had a permanent spot in the rotation.

However, JK has not been quite himself to start the season. In the four games he’s played, he was -8, -10, -11, and -13. Steve Kerr did not like what he saw and decided not to play him tonight. Steph was asked about the same after the game.

“I hope he’s pissed off about it, I hope he’s frustrated because that’s what’s going to make it worth it when it comes his way.”

Steph Curry’s message to Jonathan Kuminga after a DNP tonight: “We’ve all been there.” Full soundbite on Kuminga’s situation pic.twitter.com/SS085pTNh4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 28, 2022

Curry talked about his, Klay’s, and Draymond’s initial days, when they had to play second fiddle, or they didn’t get chances too. However, he also talked about JK can take them as an example of how things change and turn around.

Steve Kerr talks about Kuminga

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked why Jonathan Kuminga was given a DNP tonight.

Kerr didn’t mince his words and talked about how it’s hard to manage a rotation with these many players. Kerr talked about how young JK is and how his development doesn’t necessarily have to come on the court. He wants JK to be dissatisfied, so he works harder to create a spot for himself, and that’s what he’s expecting from the 20-year-old.

“He’s not happy and I don’t want him to be happy.” Steve Kerr says JK’s time will come if he keeps putting in the work pic.twitter.com/4JAOo7ECXa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2022

Hopefully, Kuminga uses this DNP as motivation to work harder and do exactly what Kerr intends him to do. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next as the Warriors head out on a five-game road trip.

