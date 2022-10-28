“Stephen Curry Continues to Improve Which is Scary!”: Draymond Green Talks About 2022 Finals MVP’s Start to the Season

Draymond Green talks about Stephen Curry and his ridiculous start to the 2022-23 NBA season and how it impacts the rest of the league

The Heat made the trip to San Francisco tonight as they took on the 2022 NBA Champions. It was a matchup between two of the best-coached teams and possibly one of the best chess games in the NBA.

Stephen Curry, fresh off a loss at Phoenix, made sure that the Warriors didn’t head on their 5-game road trip with a loss at home. The Chef came up with 33 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a steal to secure a 123-110 win.

It was a close game until the 7-minute mark of the 4th quarter, when Curry got subbed in. From there, he took over the game. Steph had 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists to put the Dubs in a comfortable spot to win.

After the game, Draymond talked about the same.

Draymond Green talks about Stephen Curry and his start to the season

Steph is playing his 14th season in the NBA. He’s been with the Dubs for the entirety of his career and has been the undisputed leader since 2012-13. He has always put the team on his shoulders and led them by example.

Curry is often regarded as one of the best players the game has ever seen. On top of that, he keeps improving every year, and this year is no different. Draymond Green talked about the same after the game.

Dray mentioned how Curry continues to improve, which is scary for the league, but fun to watch.

“[Steph] continues to improve, which is scary.” – Draymond pic.twitter.com/CsgcVk8bAd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2022

Curry has been averaging a whopping 30.8 points, six rebounds, six assists, and 1.4 steals so far this season. He scored 30+ points in four of the five games this season. However, he isn’t the only one who’s gotten better.

Draymond Green has been putting more focus on offense

Ever since the 2017-18 season, Draymond Green hasn’t averaged double digits in points. Even though he’s a key piece on the team, this mainly eliminated him as a scoring threat, which used to help the opposition’s defense.

However, Green has shown us this season that he is back to scoring whenever he gets an opportunity. So far in these five games, Green has scored ten or more points on three occasions. This adds an extra punch on the offensive end, which boosts the Dubs’ offense.

If Green keeps his foot on the pedal, it would be incredible for the team and for himself. Draymond is due for an extension in the upcoming summer, or he can choose to opt out of his final year and become a free agent. If that does happen, having better stats would help make his case for a bigger bag easier to plead.

