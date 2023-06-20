Shaquille O’Neal Once Showed Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Compassion Despite Michael B Jordan’s Supporters’ Hate: “It’s Unfortunate for Beautiful Women”

The Hollywood gossip columns were rampant with news of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey back in June of 2022. It was revealed that the Creed star had his heart broken after Lori rejected his marriage proposal. This led to a lot of backlash for the daughter of legendary comedian, Steve Harvey. But, one celebrity who was on her “team” was Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Aristotle showed compassion for Harvey on The Big Podcast.

Advertisement

In the past, Shaq wasn’t exactly the perfect example of being a good partner. His history of infidelity, leading to the end of his marriage with Shaunie O’Neal probably makes him the last person anyone would expect to provide relationship advice. Nevertheless, he stood by Lori Harvey’s decision.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal stood by Lori Harvey amidst the backlash she received following her breakup with Michael B. Jordan

Back in June of 2022, Hollywood was rocked with the news that one of their favorite couples, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had broken up. It caused rumbles, especially considering that the breakup came after Jordan had reportedly proposed to Lori.

Unfortunately, despite being left to handle the personal details of their relationship, the internet got involved. Harvey, received a ton of backlash, with many hating on her for breaking Jordan’s heart. It reached a point where almost everyone apart from Lori’s immediate family was on “team” Jordan.

However, one person who stood by her decision was Shaquille O’Neal. On his podcast, Big Diesel showed compassion for Lori, breaking down how society seems to look down on women, especially “beautiful women” when it comes to relationships. And, how it is incredibly unfair, given men, to an extent, are allowed to do as they please.

“The world is different. I dont like people that get in other peoples business. For example, if Miss Harvey wants to date whoever she should be free. It’s unfortunate for women. It’s unfortunate for women… beautiful women that they date couple people that people know and they get a label behind them. I think that’s very unfair. Because as guys we going to run to the chicken coop and try to get every little chicken before we pick one. And, it’s okay.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/people/status/1533197935881625601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It is interesting to see Shaq discussing the complexity of human relationships, given his own turbulent history. It just goes to show how much he’s grown since his own marital failure.

Shaq’s compassion for Lori probably comes from his understanding of his own flaws

Shaquille O’Neal’s thoughts on Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup show great maturity on his part. And, this probably stems from his own failures with relationships. It is not news, that Shaq’s marriage to Shaunie O’Neal ended because of his infidelity. A flaw that he acknowledged.

This understanding of his own mistakes is probably why Shaq is unhappy with people who have gone after Lori.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/enews/status/1575332713376239616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The four-time NBA Champion has shown true growth over the years. And, with his wealth of knowledge and experience, his advice and thoughts should be truly appreciated.