“Shaquille O’Neal owns a 20 foot gorilla that scares people when they drive by”: When the Lakers legend admitted to Stephen Colbert that he has a larger than life prop gorilla sitting in his front yard

Shaquille O’Neal has done some pretty crazy stuff over his NBA career, but he’s had just as an absurd life off the court, as he’s described to a number of people.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

Shaq’s exploits are pretty well known at this point, but there’s still one story that may shock you.

“Do you lick the beater?” – @StephenAtHome and @SHAQ make brownies from the Shaq’s Family Style cookbook, and roast Charles Barkley at the same time. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QNh0icTDKZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 5, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal admitted to having a 20 foot gorilla to Stephen Colbert

Shaq may have a weird thing with gorillas. That’s right, gorillas. It might sound weird to say, but Shaq has had an interesting experience with them.

Firstly, during his podcast, Shaq revealed that gorillas went crazy for him whenever he visited a zoo. “I’ve been to every zoo in the world, and every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, ‘hey man, where your fur at?’ For real. That’s how they look at me. They also look at me like, ‘What am I doing in here and you out there?’ And they always go crazy when they see me,” Shaq said.

He then admitted to having a 20 foot gorilla prop in his front yard in his house in Georgia to Stephen Colbert. If you don’t believe me, just watch this video.

Shaq and gorillas. Seems like an unlikely pairing, but it fits nevertheless.

