Shaquille O’Neal Places Anthony Edwards In Rarified Air Alongside LeBron James And Kevin Durant In New Hypothetical

A big debate between NBA players and fans is the stylistic differences of the eras. Many would agree that the NBA of the 90s, and 2000s was much more physical compared to today’s games. Shaquille O’Neal was recently asked on his ‘Big Podcast’ what modern players he thinks could have done well during his heyday. The list was not very long.

Stars in Shaq’s era have never been shy of discussing how brutal the game was. They had to deal with hand-checking up until 2005, and referees were much more lenient on blowing the whistle during contact. Teams like the Bad Boy Pistons or the Patrick Ewing-led Knicks were famous for wearing teams down but would be getting flagrant 1s on every play in 2025.

Shaq only selected a few superstars who he thinks could have flourished during his time. When asked to specify who he had in mind, he named LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards.

“I think about that all the time,” Shaq admitted. “Ant Edwards would do strong. LeBron of course… well he did play in that era. KD also played in that era. That’s about it.”

None of Shaq’s answers are poor choices.

LeBron may have a public perception of being soft, but his physicality is what made him a standout rookie for the Cavs in the early 2000s, and hardened him into the superstar he became. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, James is a physical specimen, and there are very few players in Shaq’s era who could’ve matched up with his strength.

Durant has the mentality of Larry Bird, a trash-talker who plays psychological ball. His silky smooth dribbles and shooting ability set him apart, and his nearly 7-foot frame just makes him all the more difficult to guard.

The most unsurprising choice is Edwards. Ant has drawn comparisons to MJ in the past. He certainly has the swagger of a player from a different era. His ability to slash to the rim with his speed and athleticism all have the makings of an early Jordan, and his recently developed 3-point shot makes him a dual threat on offense.

There are many talented names left off that list. Nikola Jokic could easily go toe-to-toe with a Duncan-led Spurs or a prime Ben Wallace on the Pistons.

Shaquille O’Neal and Anthony Edwards would’ve made a fearsome duo

Shaq has never shied away from showering Ant with praise, as made clear by his statement on his ability to play in an older era. But this wasn’t the first time Shaq raved about his mentality. In an older episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed that he’d most love to form a duo with Edwards if he was in his prime.

“Anthony Edwards, because he’s a dog,” stated a confident Shaq. Lefkoe then brought up a good point about how Ant was a player who was widely respected by the modern era and greatly appreciated by the older generation.

Shaq agreed and explained that a big reason for Ant’s praise is the way he approaches the game. “The way he plays. He plays the right way. He plays hard and he plays with that tenacity,” he said, adding to the praise that Ant has been showered with.

A Shaquille O’Neal and Anthony Edwards combo would be a fun pair to watch on the court. When he was in his prime, the Diesel was nearly impossible to stop when under the hoop and could slam it down with ease due to his incredible athleticism.

Adding a dynamic Ant to the equation, especially now that he can shoot the three, would make this duo nearly unstoppable.