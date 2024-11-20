Shaquille O’Neal Compares Knicks Fans with Celtics Fans

The Knicks haven’t tasted much success in over half a century, but that hasn’t deterred the city from throwing its full weight behind their franchise year in and year out. Former Knicks star Iman Shumpert revealed just how rowdy the fanbase can get and alluded that some take their fandom a bit too far.

During an appearance on the Big Podcast with Shaq, the former Knicks guard talked about the perks of playing for the Knicks with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shumpert claimed that he never had to wait in line at the airport or had issues finding a parking space in the jam-packed streets of New York as fans would be accommodating enough to help him out. He then spoke about the unruly side of the fanbase, saying,

“I like when the New Yorkers get into bar fights over [the Knicks]. I know I shouldn’t say that. [But] they be whoopin’ a** over us. They don’t be playing all that extra talking s**t.”

“They be like, ‘It’s New York.’ And New Yorkers don’t stray away from that New York [attitude]. Like you will get straight from the heart.”

Trae Young really got New York City in SHAMBLES LMFAOOO, i’m in tears at this video dawg pic.twitter.com/3gKbw5KoDK — Brandon (@imnotzyto) June 3, 2021

One of the finest examples of the New Yorkers’ warping into a nearly out-of-control mob was the 2021 playoffs between the Knicks and the Hawks. Thousands inside Madison Square Garden chanted ‘F**k Trae Young’ for nearly the length of the game to throw the guard off his game. After their Game 2 win, fans stepped out in the streets and continued to say the wildest things about Young.

That was proof of Shumpert’s testimony about the Knicks’ fanbase. However, Shaq believes there’s another fanbase that can be just as wild and relentless. He said,

“You know who else is like that? The Celtics fans.”

The four-time NBA champion spent his final season in the league with the Celtics and witnessed firsthand how boisterous the crowd can get. However, unlike New York, where the fans are disruptive, those in Boston have been accused of being sinister and using despicable language.

LeBron James is among those who experienced the worst of it. During an episode of The Shop, he was asked what city he didn’t like playing in. The four-time NBA champion replied Boston and added,

“They racist as f**k. They’ll say anything and it’s fine… I don’t mind it… They gonna say whatever the f**k they gonna say… I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game… They got a f**king ‘F**K LBJ’ t-shirt I believe they probably sold it at the team shop!”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on why he hates Boston Celtics fans: “Cause they racist as fuck.” pic.twitter.com/LtXiEbARIP — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) July 15, 2022

Celtics star Jaylen Brown also admitted in an interview with the New York Times that there’s some truth to what players say about fans in Boston. He said,

“I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home. And that’s a problem to me.”

Some fanbases take their passion too far, but none cross the line quite like the Knicks and the Celtics fans.