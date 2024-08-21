Shaquille O’Neal Raises Further Speculation About A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo with Footage from Paris

Just days after leading the nation to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Bam Adebayo is back in the headlines. The latest news about his alleged relationship with A’ja Wilson has caught attention worldwide. Shaquille O’Neal soon added fuel to this fire by endorsing some recently surfaced speculative details.

The dating rumors initially peaked during Team USA Men’s Basketball training camp at Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas. Wilson, the talisman of the local WNBA franchise, Las Vegas Aces, was spotted having a meal with Adebayo. They reportedly spent quality time together, which seemed like one of their first public appearances as a couple.

The gossip gained more traction when people saw Wilson sitting courtside during Team USA’s 98-87 Olympic final win against France. She allegedly even congratulated the Miami Heat star on winning his second gold medal.

Adebayo returned the gesture the following day. He was in attendance when Wilson’s double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds helped Team USA Women’s Basketball secure a thrilling 67-66 victory in the Olympic final against the host nation.

What followed only sparked further speculations. The duo publicly exchanged a quick and low-five handshake after the game. Many fans felt that this marked the official announcement of their relationship.

More details about their time together in Paris recently emerged on social media. An Instagram video from a fan account showed the alleged couple leaving a shopping mall. Adebayo appeared to avoid interacting with fans to rush out of the place. Wilson contrastingly walked calmly behind him. They soon got into a car together and drove away from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

As if that wasn’t enough to keep the buzz going, Shaq delivered the final blow. He shared the footage from his Instagram story to intensify those dating rumors.

However, Shaq wasn’t the first one to spill the beans. Earlier, Jamie Jaquez Jr. indirectly dropped a hint during a video game livestream in late June. When asked about his Heat teammate’s relationship status, the 23-year-old chose not to comment. Instead, he invoked the Fifth Amendment.

“Listen, I’m not saying nothing. I cannot confirm or deny anything I don’t know. I plead the 5th”.

All signs point to Adebayo and Wilson emerging as the new power couple of the basketball world. Fans are eagerly waiting for their beloved superstars to announce their relationship officially. In the meantime, they might continue to piece together stories from the ongoing gossip.