Shaquille O’Neal Reveals The Whereabouts Of His Four Championship Rings

For an NBA athlete, the most prized possession is arguably the championship ring. Not everyone even gets to wear one. But then there are athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, who can wear four at once. Still, he decided to part with one, only recently revealing its true whereabouts.

Shaq was at Dominic Barry’s home when one of the boxer’s friends FaceTimed to talk to him. They went through the usual chit-chat, reminiscing about playing alongside Kobe Bryant and his dominant run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Then the caller, a man named Robert, brought up the Diesel’s four championship rings, and Shaq decided to get real.

Growing up, one of the people Shaq looked up to most was his stepfather, Phillip Harrison, a sergeant in the United States Army. He shaped the Hall of Famer’s entire worldview, teaching him respect, gratitude, and the importance of being conscientious. So after his death, Shaq paid homage to him in the best way he knew how.

“Want me to tell you a real story?” asked O’Neal. “My father passed away and I gave him all my rings. So they’re in a secure location on an army base.” Shaq then confirmed that Phillip passed away “about 15 years ago.”

It was a very sweet gesture, especially since those rings are far from just props. The Lakers’ rings in particular were made of 14-karat yellow gold, making them among the more expensive in NBA culture. But you can tell that O’Neal would trade in a thousand rings just to have his dad back. Even in this small moment, Shaq showed the real human side of who he is.

If that gesture didn’t prove how important Sergeant Harrison was to him, then an interview he did with Graham Bensinger over a decade ago sure did. “The term stepfather I don’t really use,” stated Shaq when asked if he ever had a desire to find his biological dad. “I use father. He’s the guy who made me who I am. I’m a big old house because of that man.”

“I’m still relevant five years after playing because of that man. I’m responsible because of that man,” added the Diesel.

Any child who was close to their father might say the same thing. But choosing to have four NBA championship rings buried with him is a gesture of love that goes beyond words.

It’s clear that Shaq has that same love with his kids. They will all carry on Phillip Harrison’s lessons of respect, love, and commitment. Those are lessons we could all use a refresher on these days.