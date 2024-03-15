Jason Williams Explains How 90s Illegal Defenses Help LeBron James’ Case Over Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate

Every year the GOAT debate gains traction somewhere during the regular season. Players put up unimaginable numbers that lead someone to spark the debate once again. In the past few weeks, fans have been vocal about lowlights from Michael Jordan’s games that have been circulating on social media. And now, NBA legend Jason Williams decided to side with LeBron James over Michael Jordan as well.

Advertisement

Recently, Jason Williams joined a panel of basketball heads named ‘Players Choice.’ When asked who he thought the greatest of all time was, White Chocolate sided with LeBron James instead of Michael Jordan.

“I’m going with LeBron. I think when this question comes up, the question that needs to be brought up in this question is the illegal defense situation. Illegal defense situation back when MJ played, man when he had that ball on the wing, all he had to worry about was the primary defender.”

Advertisement

Then explaining Bron’s play, the 2006 champion claimed that he gets a lot of slack for not taking the shot because he makes the right plays.

“Now, you put LeBron out there and he got a guy at the block, got a guy at the ball side elbow, and the primary defender…. If two guys is on him, he gotta pass the ball, when MJ only had the one guy. Now don’t get me wrong, if MJ had three guys on him, he’s probably still going to make that shot. But get me LeBron James bruh.”

To break down what Williams was actually saying, let’s take a trip down memory lane. The NBA had considered zone defense as an illegal part of the game. Fearing that it would change the dynamics of the game, zone defenses were not allowed in the NBA up until 2001-02.

Advertisement

So, according to Williams, Michael Jordan had a certain advantage since he only had to deal with one defender. And even if the primary defender needed help on defense, the supposed help would have to come over from the furthest part of the court to assist him on the defensive end of the floor.

LeBron James on the other hand did not have that privilege. James had to deal with zone defenses, traps, double teams, and whatnot. Yet, King James always managed to come out on top, regardless of what defense was being played against him.

White Chocolate picks LeBron James over MJ

This was not the first time Jason Williams picked LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Back in 2023, Williams made an appearance on the Flagrant podcast to give his reasons for picking LBJ over MJ.

“I think LeBron is the best because he just makes everybody around him so much better.” The former point guard also credited James’ versatility as the reason why he picked him over Michael Jordan.

“I think LeBron could lead the league in all five statistical categories, blocks, rebounds, assists, points [steals]. I don’t know if MJ could’ve done that.” Williams also went on to add, “You could put LeBron on any roster in the NBA, they go to the playoffs.”

Jason Williams displayed incredible trust in James’ ability to do everything his team required from him on the floor. But at the same time, Michael Jordan did what he knew was required to win. And then come the Finals records and whatnot. While James may have certain advantages in a few categories, on the other hand, so does Michael Jordan. So, it really is an ever-ending debate.

Who do you think is the GOAT among the two? Drop down your thoughts in the comments below.