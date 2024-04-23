WNBA Superstar Kelsey Plum Posts Cryptic Tweet After Filing For Divorce From Darren Waller: “Walked Through Fire For That Man”

WNBA champion Kelsey Plum shook the basketball world and her fans, dropping a divorce bomb! She shared the shocking news of her separation from her husband, NFL tight end Darren Waller on her social media handles. On April 23, the couple filed a joint petition for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, after one year of marriage. In the message she shared on her Instagram, the WNBA star expressed her frustration for her soon-to-be ex-husband. Further, fans did not hold back from taking their sides in comments.

Plum’s heartbreaking message on her social media account reflected her current state of being following this situation, “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go.”

The 29-year-old continued,

“God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

The Las Vegas Aces ended her message by writing, “Philippians 1:6”, a Biblical verse, which says, “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Plum has not revealed any details regarding her divorce and more information on this situation is yet awaited.

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller’s relationship timeline

In an Instagram post, Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller broke the news, announcing their marriage on March 4, 2023. The couple had never confirmed their relationship and had apparently dated for over a year before deciding to tie the knot.

This was evident from how Waller has attended Plum’s WNBA games since 2021 and was spotted together attending various teams and sporting events for their respective Las Vegas teams. Plum and Waller had applied for a marriage license on January 22, 2023, before their March 4 wedding.

For the uninitiated, Darren Waller is a tight end in the NFL, who previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders till 2022, currently on the rosters of the New York Giants since 2023. Selected as a Round 6 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Waller was recently named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.