“Shaquille O’Neal Should’ve Been Wilt Chamberlain”: Shannon Sharpe On Lakers Legend Not Taking His Career ‘Seriously’ Like Michael Jordan

The eminence of Shaquille O’Neal licenses him to be ranked higher than his current standing in the all-time list says Shannon Sharpe. O’Neil has been credited with the laurel of the most dominant player in NBA history.

His size and stature enabled him to be instilled with that honour, which in turn guided him to capture four NBA championships. For three of those NBA titles, he was the protagonist.

O’Neal’s performances during his championship years captivated the NBA. Primarily due to the fact that they had not come across a talent as prodigious and ascendant as Diesel.

At 7’1 and 340lbs, O’Neal commanded the defence and offence for the franchises he represented, with remarkable yet surprising mobility, athleticism and elusiveness. He was their marquee signing, and was considered to be the athlete who could rejuvenate and revitalize a franchise, and lead them to success.

Although, Shannon Sharpe believes that the former NBA MVP must be placed in conversations much larger than the ones he’s currently involved in, but his lack of resolve has rendered him incapable of doing so.

Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Shaquille O Neal’s ranking on the all-time list

Much has been speculated regarding the standing of O’Neal on the all-time rankings in the list of athletes to have played in the NBA. Shannon Sharpe, who is no stranger to the sporting world has shared his two cents on the subject.

Sharpe is of the belief that the 51 year himself is aware he should be ranked much higher in such debates. However, he did infer that O’Neal’s lack of ambition presented an obstacle to his own greatness.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also made a bold proclamation that Diesel should have been the Wilt Chamberlain of his time.

Sharpe said:

“Shaq knows damn well he’s supposed to be in the conversation as one of the two or three greatest players ever. Not just most dominant, the greatest ever. You’re never going to see a man, Shaquille O’Neal’s size be able to move with the athleticism that he possessed. Shaq should have averaged 30 points a game for like six, seven, eight years. He should have been Wilt Chamberlain. Shaq had that ability.

Sharpe continued:

“Had he taken it serious like LeBron, had he taken it serious like Kobe, had he taken it serious like Jordan, ain’t no way in hell we can have a discussion that excludes Shaquille O’Neal as one of the top three players in the NBA. Not just most dominant.”

Shaq has held himself accountable in the past for the abject failure on his part, to not measure up to the talent he possessed. O’Neal even concurred with Sharpe’s point that he was occupied with the idea of being something greater than a mere ball player.

It goes without saying, that that specific attitude posed a hindrance to the American not fulfilling his potential, in spite of his extensive accolades. Speaks volumes of just how exceptional a talent he was in his prime.

The Laker’s tenure of Shaquille O’Neal

It’s a consensus feeling worldwide that O’Neal’s foremost moments came during his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Purple and Gold, he was named an All-Star in each of his campaigns.

Shaq even clinched the acclaimed NBA MVP award in 2000 and captured the final three-peat in NBA history. At the height of his prowess, O’Neal averaged 27.0 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

It’s an absolute shame that superman failed to live up to the expectations surrounding him, in spite of all his achievements.