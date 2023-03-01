HomeSearch

“Let’s Go Cam!!!!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink Winning Back-to-Back Pac-12 DPOY Honors

Raahib Singh
|Published 01/03/2023

“Let’s Go Cam!!!!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink Winning Back-to-Back Pac-12 DPOY Honors

Credits: USA Today Sports

Stephen Curry is a very busy man. The Warriors’ superstar, despite being injured, is still managing to honor his commitments. Despite his numerous obligations, Curry makes sure he puts in the work for a speedy return. He’s seen staying after practices so he can work on his shots.

Despite his busy schedule, Steph makes sure to go and attend his god-sister, Cameron Brink’s games down at Stanford. We’ve seen him courtside multiple times over the past few years. The most recent one was with Riley during the All-Star Weekend.

Recently, Cam was honored as Pac-12 DPOY, and Steph couldn’t be prouder.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant is Set to Get $30 Million After Lawsuit Settlement for Kobe Bryant’s Photographs

Stephen Curry puts up an Instagram story for Cameron Brink

Having always been an advocate for women’s sports, Stephen Curry found a great example for his daughters Riley and Ryan when his own god-sister started playing for the Stanford Cardinals. While Steph’s daughters had their aunt, Sydel Curry-Lee, as a great example with her Volleyball career, they actually get a chance to watch Cam take on the world in real-time.

Cam has managed to show up as a great role model. In her junior year in college, Cam has recorded 109 blocks in 31 games, leading the Cardinals to a 27-4 record. Along with averaging 3.5 blocks a game, Brink also puts up 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Recognizing her excellence, Pac-12 named her as the DPOY for the 2nd consecutive year.

Stephen Curry saw the announcement and couldn’t help but share the same on his Instagram story.

Winning back-to-back DPOYs is nothing short of excellent, and Steph recognizes the same.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Had Mechanical S**t”: When Kevin Hart ‘Revealed’ Warriors Star’s Secret Build

Can Cam Brink lead Stanford to the Pac-12 Championship?

The Stanford Cardinals finished the regular season with a 27-4 record. They were tied with the Utah Utes for the first seed in the conference. Because of their high seed, the Cardinals get a bye in the first round.

For their first game of the tournament, the Cardinals will have to wait on the result of the game between the 8th-seeded Washington and the 9th-seeded Oregon. Seeing how well the Cardinals have played so far, there is no doubt that Cam will lead them to the semi-finals, and from there, it will be a fight for glory. Seeing how the Cardinals are 15-3 in their 18 Pac-12 Games, they should be good for the tournament. However, everything depends on the moment.

Also Read: “Cut him”: Ben Simmons is Set to be Axed by Brooklyn Nets and Twitter Has No Remorse With its Reactions

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh