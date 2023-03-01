“Let’s Go Cam!!!!”: Stephen Curry Celebrates God-Sister Cameron Brink Winning Back-to-Back Pac-12 DPOY Honors

Stephen Curry is a very busy man. The Warriors’ superstar, despite being injured, is still managing to honor his commitments. Despite his numerous obligations, Curry makes sure he puts in the work for a speedy return. He’s seen staying after practices so he can work on his shots.

Steph Curry sighting on the court after practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/QmXfcPGeZk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 27, 2023

Despite his busy schedule, Steph makes sure to go and attend his god-sister, Cameron Brink’s games down at Stanford. We’ve seen him courtside multiple times over the past few years. The most recent one was with Riley during the All-Star Weekend.

Recently, Cam was honored as Pac-12 DPOY, and Steph couldn’t be prouder.

Stephen Curry puts up an Instagram story for Cameron Brink

Having always been an advocate for women’s sports, Stephen Curry found a great example for his daughters Riley and Ryan when his own god-sister started playing for the Stanford Cardinals. While Steph’s daughters had their aunt, Sydel Curry-Lee, as a great example with her Volleyball career, they actually get a chance to watch Cam take on the world in real-time.

Cam has managed to show up as a great role model. In her junior year in college, Cam has recorded 109 blocks in 31 games, leading the Cardinals to a 27-4 record. Along with averaging 3.5 blocks a game, Brink also puts up 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Recognizing her excellence, Pac-12 named her as the DPOY for the 2nd consecutive year.

Stephen Curry saw the announcement and couldn’t help but share the same on his Instagram story.

@StephenCurry30 hyping up Cameron Brink for her brilliant DPOY season! Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/IsWunbZfcV — Raahib Singh (@raahibs) February 28, 2023

Winning back-to-back DPOYs is nothing short of excellent, and Steph recognizes the same.

Can Cam Brink lead Stanford to the Pac-12 Championship?

The Stanford Cardinals finished the regular season with a 27-4 record. They were tied with the Utah Utes for the first seed in the conference. Because of their high seed, the Cardinals get a bye in the first round.

For their first game of the tournament, the Cardinals will have to wait on the result of the game between the 8th-seeded Washington and the 9th-seeded Oregon. Seeing how well the Cardinals have played so far, there is no doubt that Cam will lead them to the semi-finals, and from there, it will be a fight for glory. Seeing how the Cardinals are 15-3 in their 18 Pac-12 Games, they should be good for the tournament. However, everything depends on the moment.

