Shaquille O’Neal Shows Penny Hardaway Love Through ‘Unearthed’ Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Footage

Shaquille O’Neal has often expressed his admiration for Penny Hardaway, advocating for his former teammate’s name to be brought up alongside other greats like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. Shaq took to his Instagram Stories once again to promote Hardaway’s legacy, campaigning for the Magic legend’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

O’Neal shared @smoothvega’s Instagram Reel on his stories, which consisted of multiple clips, interviews, and podcast clips of other legendary players hailing Hardaway as a generational talent. The video even featured Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Penny back then was my role model,” Kobe could be seen saying.

“Penny was my MJ,” Tracy McGrady had said.

“Penny Hardaway one of my favorite players,” LeBron James also echoed a similar sentiment.

The narrator highlighted Michael Jordan’s 1996 interview as his trump card, in which Jordan had recognized Hardaway as the player destined to carry the torch forward.

“Penny Hardaway is your favorite basketball player’s favorite basketball player… Do you wanna know how cold-blooded Penny was? In 1996 they interviewed the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan on NBA on NBC and they asked him who he would pass down the torch to when he retires. His answer – you already know – Anfernee Penny Hardaway,” Vega said.

Penny Hardaway had a 14-year NBA career, though much of it was riddled with injuries. During his first six seasons before constant injuries acted as a hurdle, Hardaway captivated the basketball world with his talent.

Hardaway’s time with the Magic was remarkable enough for the franchise to consider retiring his jersey. Additionally, players with shorter careers like Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady have earned Hall of Fame honors, which makes a strong case for Penny to receive the same recognition. After all, during his prime, he received four All-Star selections and three All-NBA team honors.

Had it not been for Shaq’s departure from Orlando, Hardaway might have also have had an NBA championship on his resume today, further cementing his case for such honors.

Shaq apologized to Hardaway for leaving the Magic

Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway were on track to becoming the deadliest duo in the league. But the former was attracted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ $120 million offer and moved across to Hollywood in 1996.

In 2024, Shaq apologized to his former teammate on “The Big Podcast” for this move, wondering how many titles the pair could’ve won together.

“I hate to think about ifs, but the only question that really is at the top of my ifs is how many would Shaq and Penny have won,” Shaq said.

“I would like to take the time to apologize to you (Penny). I probably said some stuff I shouldn’t have said. If I ever did rub you the wrong way…I apologize,” Shaq concluded.

Although both players were in their prime during their three seasons together, a few more years of experience could’ve led Shaq and Penny to build a dynasty in Orlando.