Shaquille O’Neal Somberly Acknowledges Tracy McGrady is Far More Handsome Version of Himself, on His IG

Inside the NBA is arguably the best show related to the NBA right now. And Shaquille O’Neal is definitely one of the best parts of it. Sure, that is due to all the tomfoolery that happens on the show. After all, there is nothing more hilarious than 4 elderly gentlemen being kids again. And sure, the show can be better when it comes to basketball analysis.

But hey, that’s not what the people want. And, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? And yet, for some reason, that’s exactly what TNT has been doing for the last couple of weeks for some reason. Instead of giving fans the likes of Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq, and Charles Barkley on the same stage, they are now experimenting with other stars. And as you’d expect, it doesn’t quite look right.

Still, the NBA community is a resourceful bunch. They can turn absolutely anything into something positively hilarious. And as Shaq recently highlighted in his IG story, it happened yet again. And this time, it apparently needed Tracy McGrady to adopt his identity.

NBA Fans call Tracy McGrady a handsome Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal may be an NBA great, but his career doesn’t come close to overshadowing T-Mac’s time in the NBA. The man was one of the few to go up against Kobe Bryant as one of his rivals. And if injuries hadn’t taken his body over, something tells us he could’ve even been greater than the Black Mamba.

Still, the man being a certified bucket while being in the NBA has done a lot for him. More specifically here, it’s garnered him quite a bit of respect from the NBA community. And on the back of that, the man has now scored a job as an analyst on Inside the NBA.

So how did the fans react to his appearance? Well, by saying that they didn’t know Shaquille O’Neal was a handsome man. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

The thing is, this is kind of a double burn. For starters, it’s almost like they’re telling McGrady that he shouldn’t be there in place of Shaq. And it’s like they’re telling the Big Diesel that he is an ugly man.

The latter of that is especially going to hurt considering the big man can’t stop proclaiming that he is beautiful. Then again, perhaps his reaction to it is a silent, tearful acknowledgment of the scathing roast.

How did Shaquille O’Neal react to the whole thing?

Normally, you’d expect Shaq to go ‘screw all y’all, I know I’m beautiful’. But perhaps the man is tired of proclaiming it to the world… or he just knows that the internet never loses. So instead, he simply decided to do this instead.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to agree that Tracy McGrady is more handsome than him pic.twitter.com/KOucyr28Yf — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 29, 2023

It’s okay, Shaquille. We here at The SportsRush still think you’re a gorgeous man. True beauty comes from your inner confidence. And as long as you have that, you will always be a very pretty man to us.