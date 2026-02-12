James Harden Calls Loyalty Overrated in Today’s NBA After Joining His 6th Team

This year’s NBA trade deadline was a fun one, with several big-name players finding new homes within the span of a few days. The drama remained high due to a lack of predictability, as many of those players ended up in spots that few people had foreseen.

One of those was James Harden, who went from leading a Clippers team that had pulled itself out of the gutter to seemingly out of nowhere wanting out. The Beard landed in Cleveland after being traded for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, and the early returns on that move for the Cavs have been good, as they’ve continued their hot streak by winning three straight since Harden arrived.

After smoking the Wizards by 25 last night, Harden, who is now on his sixth NBA team after previous stops in OKC, Houston, Brooklyn, Philly and L.A., was asked about loyalty, and he gave a very interesting answer.

“The whole quote unquote loyalty thing, I think it’s overrated,” he opined.

“This is a business at the end of the day, and there’s a lot of money involved, and a lot of decisions that has to be made,” the former MVP said. He went on to talk about how teams will cut or trade players who aren’t producing, yet when unhappy players force a trade to get themselves to better situations, it’s frowned upon.

This is the age of player empowerment, where athletes not only earn more than ever before but also can exert more influence on their own destinies than they could in the past. Harden has taken full advantage of that as he’s bounced around the league throughout his 17-year pro career.

“Not even just the NBA, but people that have normal jobs have those same problems,” he continued.

“It’s just not magnified. For me, I don’t lose focus of trying to compete for a championship, and then financially, making sure that my family is taken care of. Because I’m very smart, and I’ve sacrificed a lot financially, which I don’t get credit, it don’t get talked about, but I’m fulfilled and I’m happy with it,” Harden explained.

Harden is well within his rights to play where he pleases, and as an eight-time All-NBA selection and three-time scoring champ, he’s had a Hall of Fame-level career.

According to Spotrac, Harden will have made over $411 million in career earnings by time this season is done, and that doesn’t even count any endorsements, shoe deals, etc. Players can take control of their situations and not feel bad about it, but when they start talking about wanting credit for “sacrificing” when they’re closing in on half-a-billion, it begins to sound a little bizarre.

Harden also talks about his desire to win a championship being so important. Maybe that’s what he’s been searching for his whole career as he’s flitted from place to place, but it comes off a bit tone deaf since he’s also torpedoed his own teams time and again by forcing his way out.

Harden is a great player, and maybe he’ll finally find what he’s looking for in Cleveland. Hopefully he can, before the clock runs out on his career.