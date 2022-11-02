Shaquille O’Neal, who Flirts With Co-host Nichelle Turner, Shockingly Revealed that he Dyes his Beard White

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal and his beard, the big mane that he debuted during his first appearance on TV this year, has not left his face. While we are not sure if we like it, turns out, it might not even be dyed in!

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who cannot be mysterious. The fact that he appears in hundreds of ads and is the face of America, quite literally, makes him as mysterious as the shape of the Earth.

So when he spoke out about his beard, the world put its attention on the giant mane that had sprouted on his face. And some loved it. Others were quite appalled. But the moral here is that it attracted the right amount of attraction.

As time went on, the beard went from jet black to salt and pepper, but according to the big man, that is a dye. Yes, Shaquille apparently has a full black beard and he dyes his beard with specks of white.

Shaquille O’Neal does what to his beard?

On “The Big Podcast“, O’Neal and his co-hosts talked about various things. They touched on Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons, and their rapid decline. They also talked about Shaq’s wonder beard.

When the world first saw it during the opening round of the NBA, they had their doubts. NBA Twitter gave the right reactions.

Come @shaq that beard dye is killing me i cant take you serious on @NBAonTNT — doctaaadope ✊🏾 (@doctagrow) October 18, 2022

But on the podcast, O’Neal said that he dyes his beard white. What?

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Podcast provides a unique insight

Both Nichelle Turner and Spice Adams, who are co-hosts of the podcast were in splits when O’Neal made that reveal. He talks about it around the 16-minute mark.

And this Twitter user summed it up. We don’t buy it either!

@SHAQ your beard being natural black is as true as your Stevie Wonder and train story… pic.twitter.com/fKm5UV1NnX — gomez85pr (@pllanos85) October 21, 2022

