Is Shaquille O’Neal cross-eyed? The Big Podcast discusses whether the former Laker big man is cross-eyed as Jay Pharaoh’s impersonation suggested

Oct 14, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, US; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs during Late Night at the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is without a doubt one of the funniest individuals associated with the sport of basketball. However, Shaq becomes the butt of the joke whenever Jay Pharaoh is around.

For the uninitiated, Jay Pharaoh is a comedian known for his impersonations of celebrities. And Shaquille O’Neal is arguably Jay’s most famous and iconic impersonation.

Shaq being Shaq, doesn’t take offense to jokes or impressions. However, one thing did strike O’Neal from Pharaoh’s impression – Jay depicted the Big Diesel as cross-eyed.

Naturally, it became a topic of discussion on The Big Podcast. The former Lakers superstar, along with Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams, got on air and analyzed Superman’s eyes.

What conclusion did the trio reach regarding Shaq’s cross eyed-ness?

Before we go into semantics, a reminder of the impression shall serve as a good starting point for the discourse.

Jay did Superman badly with his impression, especially with the googly eyes. As Spice Adams points out, Shaq does look to have one runny eye, but things aren’t as bad as Pharaoh depicted.

O’Neal vehemently fights the notion as Spice suggests that Jay might be “a little bit” accurate with the googly eye impression. All Turner can do is laugh it off as Shaq and Adams both indulge in some forced googly-eyed drama.

Although there was no agreement reached, it can be said that there is some truth to Shaq being cross-eyed. At least in one eye, as Spice Adams points out. Whether Superman gives an ear to it or not, that’s the conclusion we’re taking from here.

Has Shaq been roasted in public by other comedians too?

Well, simply put, Jay Pharaoh isn’t anywhere near the first person to take O’Neal’s case in public. In fact, there is even an entire “Platinum Comedy Series: Roasting Shaquille O’Neal” from 2002 dedicated to said cause.

To make things more interesting, it appears the roast even had a second part. “Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Roast 2” came out in 2003 and featured the likes of Jamie Foxx.

Apart from these, there is the constant presence of O’Neal’s pal Kevin Hart across platforms. All love aside, Hart has brutally taken O’Neal’s case, even in his own presence.

So, there arises no case of Shaq taking offense to roasts. Maybe the cross-eyed impression touched a nerve, but O’Neal seems to be dealing with that quite well too.

