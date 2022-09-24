Shaquille O’Neal, who goes by over 10 names, conjures up a hilarious Australian name for himself

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the greatest entertainer for the NBA fandom.

Superman, with “Shaqtin’a Fool” and “Inside the NBA”, has gone from the most dominant force in the league to a practical joker of the basketball world. The lovable giant has been a breath of fresh air to NBA coverage for the modern fan.

From Kazaam to Big Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal also chose to diversify his forms of entertainment. Acting, DJing, hosting parties of the craziest order – name it Shaq has done it.

Worldwide fame has caught up with Shaquille O’Neal and Superman has been going global recently. Podcasts, interviews, and the likes have become a part of Big Diesel’s regular routine now.

O’Neal has fans down under and the Australian culture seems to appeal to the big man too. “Hey Mate” seems to be a greeting Shaq digs.

Well, would it just be the greetings that change for Shaq in Australia? Apparently not.

What name did Shaquille O’Neal choose for an Australian move?

O’Neal featured on a Podcast recently and was asked if he would go by the Shaq tag down under too. And from the speed of response, it appears Shaq had given it some thought for a while.

“Shaqa Doll Dundee”. A brave choice of name indeed. How very McLovin of you, Shaq!

The name has clearly got a ring to it and is bound to get people in splits. Shaqa Doll Dundee is going to set a rage in Australia as did several other nicknames of his such as ‘The Big Aristotle’ and ‘Shaq Fu’. What makes these nicknames of his even more hilarious is that he starts referring to himself in 3rd person with those names.

If Shaq ever makes the move to Australia, the entertainment industry is in for a boom down under. This matey is here to win some hearts.

