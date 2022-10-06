Shaquille O’Neal, Who Had His Face on Charles Barkley’s Golf Balls, Names Three NBA Players He’d Like to Play Golf With

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is in UAE for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games where he takes a moment to answer some questions

The NBA is doing its best to expand its reach and make the league globally present. For the same, they arranged preseason games in two different countries. They kicked things off with NBA Japan Games, broadcasting defending champions, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Now, they have the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Among the people who made their way to the UAE was none other than 4x NBA Champ Shaquille O’Neal. He is the ambassador for the Abu Dhabi games and is participating in youth development, as well as hosting a meet and greet with the fans.

During one of the sessions, Shaq sat down and answered some questions.

Shaquille O’Neal lists the three NBA players who he’d like to golf with

Shaq is excellent at a lot of things. He was a force in the NBA, is incredible on-air, has an amazing business aptitude. However, Golf is not one of the things suited for the Big Diesel. However. that hasn’t stopped Shaq from trying his hand at the sport.

In the rapid-fire segment, Shaq was asked to name three NBA players he would like to play Golf with. To start off, he named his TNT co-host Charles Barkley, followed by none other than the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, and then the GOAT shooter, Stephen Curry.

If the four of them ever get together for a game of golf, it might go down as one of the highest-grossing pay-per-view event. Chances are that MJ would dominate the game, even on the golf course.

Charles Barkley once used golf balls with Shaq’s face on them

The Inside the NBA crew is rather close with each other. They offer us a lot of laughs, while educating us on the sport we all love so much. Their jokes often come at the cost of one of the four. Once when Charles Barkley played with pro-golfer Phil Mickelson against the duo of Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry, he used golf balls with Shaq’s face on them!

Even though Chuck’s swing wasn’t the best, him using Shaq’s face on the balls and having a pro-golfer on his team helped him win the contest easily.

