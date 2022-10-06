“Pressure is Putting Food on the Table Tomorrow!”: Shaquille O’Neal Learned How to Overcome Pressure Through Beautiful Lesson From His Step-father

Shaquille O’Neal as a player never let the pressure get to him. However, that was only because his stepfather showed him what it really is!

One of the major hurdles that most professional athletes struggle to get over is pressure. Dealing with the constant pressure of performing at a high level can be tough.

That being said, only the true greats can surpass their limits and take on this hurdle. One of these greats is none other than the legendary Shaquille O’Neal.

Throughout his career, there have been numerous instances where Shaq has been in a tough spot. However, he dealt with each situation calmly, a demeanor that he has his stepfather to thank for.

Shaquille O’Neal was taught a hard lesson about pressure by his stepfather

Most men learn valuable lessons from their fathers. From something as simple as changing a tire to the right way to treat a fellow human being.

Similarly, Shaquille O’Neal learned many a valuable lesson from his stepfather. One such lesson was on what ‘pressure’ really is. Shaq learned that ‘pressure’ isn’t something you feel from a basketball game, but rather when you have to worry about your next meal.

Diesel recalled how his stepfather scolded him for being too spoilt and then proceeded to visit a homeless family he supported along with him. It was here that he understood what true pressure meant, following which he helped the family get back on their feet.

You can take a look at him reciting the whole tale beautifully in the YouTube video below.

Safe to say that, Shaq’s stepfather, Phillip Harrison was a wise man. The four-time NBA Champion is grateful for all the knowledge he received from him.

Shaquille O’Neal promised his stepfather that he would take care of the family

In 2013, Harrison passed away, handing over the reins to his stepson Shaquille. He had taught his son many things growing up, and the most important lesson was that a man protects and provides for his family, and after he passed, Shaq did just that.

It’s clear to see that Shaq is the man he is today because of his stepfather. One thing is certain, the big fella will be eternally grateful for everything his stepfather gave him.

