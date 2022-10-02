Shaquille O’Neal, Who Refused to Comment About Ime Udoka, Once Blasted Kanye West About His Struggles With Kim Kardashian

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once spoke up about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on his ‘Big Podcast with Shaq’

Messy family drama is something that is not new territory for Shaquille O’Neal.

Drafted in 1992, Shaq played in the NBA for 19 seasons. During that time, Big Diesel established his name as one of the most dominant players in league history. The 7’1, 325 lbs big man won 4x NBA Championships during his career. He played alongside some of the greatest players known to the game, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade.

Thanks to his brilliance on the court, Shaq earned $292 Million from the NBA. Using that and intelligent business decisions, O’Neal created over $400 million net worth.

While Shaq’s life sounds like an overall success, there is one thing where he suffered a significant blow. His family life.

The big man married Shaunie O’Neal in 2002. Together, they had four children and total of six children. However, the two split up in 2009, thanks to Shaq’s infidelity. Recently, Shaq refused to comment on the Ime Udoka situation because of the same.

Also Read: 7-foot Rookie Shaquille O’Neal Savagely Broke the Backboard in a One-on-one Against Ahmad Rashad

Shaquille O’Neal had strong words for Kanye West regarding his situation with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had one of the ugliest splits in recent history. In case you do not know about the same, allow me to briefly recap. The couple split up in February 2021. It was decided that they would share custody of their children. However, the same did not happen, and Kanye started posting about his problems and what Kim was doing on social media. Things reached a peak when Kim was dating comedian Pete Davidson.

In January, on an episode of ‘The Big Podcast,’ Shaq decided to speak up about the same. He said,

“That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media, so I don’t want to hear it now. Don’t try to clean it up now, because you started it. When you give your information to a million people, you’re going to have a million different meta babies coming out on what they thought they just saw. I don’t want to hear it’s a narrative, that’s the narrative that you’re putting out. You got a problem, keep the problem [to yourself]. I don’t want to hear that, and I don’t feel sorry for all these people getting on social media.” (via CinemaBlend)

The episode can be caught here:

Also Read: “Some of the Baddest Girls”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who ‘Respectfully’ Cheated On Ex-wife Shaunie, Confessed His Reason for Picking LSU

Shaq wasn’t wrong in his comments. Things would’ve moved smoother between both the parties if West had decided to do things behind closed doors, instead of airing their dirty laundry on social media.

However, if the rapper is to be believed, he did try the same, and it yielded no results, hence leaving him no choice but to do the same.