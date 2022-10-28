Tom Brady’s Worst Start to a Season: First Time In His Career, The Veteran Quarterback Is 2 Games Below .500

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during warms ups before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled big time this year. In fact, this is Brady’s worst start to a season ever.

After losing a close game at home to the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Buccaneers and Brady seemed poised to be in contention again.

The team added Julio Jones, made some small changes on both sides of the ball, and entered training camp with high hopes of making a run for the Super Bowl. However, the football gods had something else in mind.

Halfway into the season, the Buccaneers sit at 3-5 and at second place in the NFC South before the rest of the league plays their Week 8 games. By the end of the week, either the Atlanta Falcons or the Carolina Panthers will hold first place in the division.

This is an unimaginable outcome considering the rosters of the teams in the NFC South where the Buccaneers were virtually confirmed to win the division. Now, they are fighting for a chance to make the playoffs.

Tom Brady visibly frustrated while walking to the sideline pic.twitter.com/j1SorNw3Mc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2022

After a Thursday Night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Buccaneers have plenty of decisions to make if they want to try to turn their season around.

Brady enters uncharted territory with this most recent loss

The Buccaneers loss to the Ravens puts Brady under .500 by 2 games for the first time in his career. Being surrounded by a competent offense and dominant defense for most of his career, Brady is new to not being one of the better teams in the league.

After losing to the Ravens on #TNF, the Buccaneers fall to 3-5 #GoBucs Tom Brady is two games under .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JVBRdkaNUI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 28, 2022

The woes of the Buccaneers is hard to be pinpointed but all facets of the game deserve blame. The offensive line is banged up and gives up too much pressure on Brady.

The run game is lethargic and suffers due to a below average offensive line. Brady is inaccurate on throws and misses throws he should be able to make.

The wide receivers don’t seem to be on the same page as Brady while the defense keeps getting pushed over by other offenses despite having the personnel to excel. And to wrap it up, as a team, the Buccaneers play a very sloppy style of football, often resulting in penalties.

Lucky for themselves, the Buccaneers play in one of the worst divisions of football so righting the ship is not an impossible task. The Buccaneers can still win their division easily and compete in the playoffs.

